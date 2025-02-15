Stepson Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Tacoma Stepdad

A 28-year-old man is accused of murdering his stepfather in their Tacoma home. Police say the suspect, Gaven Flowers, has a history of mental illness and surrendered to authorities after the killing. Flowers is facing murder charges and is currently being held without bail.

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges after fatally stabbing his stepfather 18 times inside their northeast Tacoma home. The suspect, Gaven Flowers, surrendered to police at a nearby substation, reporting the murder. According to court documents, Flowers has a history of mental illness and was previously held in a psychiatric hospital. Family members expressed concerns about Flowers' erratic behavior, even calling a crisis response team to speak with him days before the murder.

The crisis responder was scheduled to return to the home the day after the killing. Court documents reveal a gruesome scene: the victim was found dead in an upstairs bathroom after being stabbed repeatedly. Flowers initially claimed self-defense but detectives believe the attack began in the bedroom, possibly while the victim was still in bed, and then escalated to the bathroom, where the victim succumbed to his injuries. Evidence suggests Flowers attempted to clean up the crime scene, placing the victim in the shower and trying to wash blood from the floor. Blood-soaked shorts and a towel were found soaking in a bathtub, and the suspected murder weapon was hidden inside a vacuum attachment. During his court appearance, Flowers was ordered to be held without bail pending a mental health evaluation. Family members revealed that Flowers had been diagnosed with psychosis and exhibited paranoia, leading them to take precautions like locking doors to prevent him from accessing upstairs areas while they slept and hiding knives in the house. Flowers is scheduled to return to court on February 27th for further proceedings





