Stepson Charged With Murder After Brutal Stabbing in Tacoma Home

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his stepfather to death in their Tacoma home. Police say he reported the crime and initially claimed self-defense, but evidence and witness accounts suggest otherwise. The suspect has a history of mental illness and his family expressed concerns about his erratic behavior.

A 28-year-old man, identified as Gaven Flowers, has been charged with the murder of his stepfather in northeast Tacoma . The victim was found dead in an upstairs bathroom, stabbed 18 times. Flowers reported the murder to the police at a nearby substation, initially claiming self-defense. However, court documents and the prosecution's arguments indicate that the facts do not support this claim.

According to court documents, family members expressed concerns about Flowers' erratic behavior and had even called a crisis response team to speak with him just days prior to the murder. The crisis responder was scheduled to return the day after the murder. Flowers has a history of mental illness, including a stay at a psychiatric hospital in 2021 and a 911 call for his disturbing behavior in 2024. Family members stated that they were afraid of Flowers' actions, often locking doors to prevent him from entering their rooms while they slept and even hiding knives in the house. They also revealed that Flowers believed his stepfather was trying to poison his relationship with his mother and was under surveillance through his hearing aids.Following his arrest, Flowers was ordered to be held without bail pending a mental health evaluation. Detectives discovered evidence at the crime scene, including blood-soaked clothing, a suspected murder weapon concealed in a vacuum cleaner, and signs that Flowers attempted to clean up the scene after the attack. He is scheduled to return to court on February 27th after completing the evaluation





