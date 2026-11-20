Netflix's animated film Steps reframes Cinderella through the eyes of stepsister Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score. It is a top pick for home viewing this weekend.

Netflix's animated film Steps, a 2026 release with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score, is the first pick in a Collider guide to three movies worth watching on Netflix this weekend. The guide's recommendations are available on US Netflix. The timing comes as cinemas are focused on a different contest: the box office crown. Johnny Depp and Ti West's Ebenezer, a Charles Dickens adaptation, topped the box office charts last weekend and exceeded most expectations. Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now set to challenge for that top spot as it makes its big-screen debut.

Audiences who prefer to stay at home have their own options. Collider's list suggests that viewers do not need to choose only the theatrical blockbuster, since a range of titles can be streamed from the comfort of home. Steps stands out as the lead recommendation in that list, and it is the only title in the guide described in detail.

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Steps Retells Cinderella From a Stepsister's View

Steps is an animated Netflix film that gives Cinderella a new perspective by focusing on Lilith, one of the infamous stepsisters. Ali Wong, a Beef Emmy winner, voices Lilith in the film.

According to the Collider description, Lilith accidentally turns her sister Margot into a frog. Stephanie Hsu plays Margot in the cast. After that mistake, the fate of the kingdom depends on Lilith's bravery, which pushes the story into new territory for a tale that has been adapted many times.

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Collider notes that the film reframes a beloved fairy tale in a way that will appeal to anyone who enjoyed the approach of Wicked, the musical that revisited a familiar story from the villain's side. The guide's recommendation rests on that comparison rather than on any additional claims about the plot.

Star-Studded Voice Cast Anchors the Animated Film

The voice cast of Steps includes Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried, veteran performer Bette Midler, Nikki Glaser, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, Damian Priest, and Daniel Radcliffe. Collider describes Radcliffe as the actor known for playing Harry Potter.

Collider calls Steps one of the most exciting animated movies of the month. That assessment is part of the publication's case for putting the film first on a weekend watchlist, alongside its praise for the stacked voice cast assembled for the project.

The Rotten Tomatoes score of 64% is the only critical rating cited for the film in the guide. Viewers weighing their options can use that figure as one reference point before deciding between the animated Netflix title and the big-screen releases competing for attention this weekend.

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Weekend Choices Between Cinemas and Streaming

For viewers choosing between cinemas and streaming this weekend, the contrast is clear. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is arriving in theatres, while Steps is available on Netflix for home viewing in the United States.

Collider's guide also includes a disclaimer that its titles are available on US Netflix. Readers outside the United States should check their local Netflix catalogue before planning a viewing, since availability may differ by country.