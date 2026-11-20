The Netflix animated film Steps begins streaming on November 20, 2026, with a score blending Chinese instruments and electric guitar, plus the song The Understudy.

Netflix is preparing to release Steps, an animated film that turns the Cinderella story on its head, and its music is already drawing attention. The film begins streaming on November 20, 2026. In a recent conversation with interviewer Tyler Treese, the film's composer Kris discussed the score, while singer Emei spoke about her new song, ' The Understudy', which serves as an anthem for the story's central character.

According to the official synopsis, Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, grows tired of living in the shadow of Cinderella, voiced by Amanda Seyfried. She steals the Fairy Godmother's magic wand, voiced by Bette Midler, and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot, voiced by Stephanie Hsu. That act breaks the traditional fairy tale and leaves the kingdom under the tyrannical rule of Priscilla, voiced by Nikki Glaser, a villainous schemer who takes the throne. Lilith must then team up with Cinderella to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on a quest to save the kingdom and, as the synopsis puts it, their relationship.

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How Kris Built the Score Around Culture and Character

Kris, the composer behind the score, said the film's sound was shaped first by its palette. Tyler Treese noted that fairy tales are usually thought of as classical, while Steps flips that expectation. Kris explained that early conversations focused on finding ways to represent the heritage and culture of Lilith and Margot, and that Chinese instrumentation became a central part of the approach.

In practice, the guzheng and the erhu appear in the score, along with the mouth harp and other instruments. Kris said these sounds appear in moments where the sisters' culture is being commented on, sometimes in subtle, subtextual ways. For Lilith, who is portrayed as a rebellious character, the composer turned to electric guitars and also processed string instruments through electric guitar effects. The result gives the character a sharper edge than the traditional orchestral sound audiences might expect.

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Cinderella receives a very different musical identity. Kris described her theme as having a folk quality, built on acoustic guitar and mandolin. A smaller chamber ensemble of strings plays in more folk-inspired ways. By contrasting the rebellious electric textures with the acoustic folk colors, the score gives each main character a distinct voice while keeping the film's overall sound unified.

Emei on Writing The Understudy With Justin Tranter

Emei wrote 'The Understudy' with Justin Tranter, and she said the song is designed to capture Lilith's feelings of being overlooked and misunderstood. Emei said she related personally to that sense of being underestimated, and that the song's core is built around the idea of making way for a turn of one's own. The lyric she highlighted, 'Make way for my turn', expresses that theme directly.

Emei said she had already worked with Justin Tranter on a single from her previous project before the two started on this film. When they arrived at the Netflix offices, they were scheduled back to back on the same day, which Emei described as a fortunate coincidence. The pair were given the specific scene from the film, including the chariot sequence, so the song would fit the story narratively. They watched the scene several times before writing, and they began with a guitar riff that Emei said was a big part of the finished track.

Balancing Comedy and Music in the Film

Kris said the comedy in Steps is the main consideration in how the score supports the humor. He said his guiding test is simple: if a joke is funny without music, then adding music should not stop people from laughing. The composer described his role as an accompanist whose job is to help the timing of each joke land exactly as it would without music, and to emphasize punchlines where appropriate.

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Kris said much of the comedic score is played fairly straight. The key decisions, he explained, concern when the music starts, when it stops, and how those choices shape the rhythm of a joke. This approach means the score often serves the timing of the film's humor rather than competing with it, which is especially important in a film that mixes slapstick action, fantasy, and character comedy.

Kris Reflects on Animation Work and Upcoming Projects

Kris is currently working on a run of animated films, having scored The Wild Robot and Steps, with Hexed also on the way. Tyler Treese asked about the rewarding side of scoring children's films that audiences may watch for generations. Kris said that as a child he wanted to become an animator as much as, or more than, a musician.

Kris explained that he attended an arts high school for music and considered switching to visual art so he could pursue animation. That early interest in drawing and moving images, he suggested, helps explain his strong connection to animated storytelling today. For viewers, the practical takeaway is that Steps arrives on Netflix on November 20, 2026, with a score and song designed to reinforce the film's comedy, cultural themes, and emotional story.