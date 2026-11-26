Alyce Tzue talks to Deadline about working on Netflix's Cinderella retelling, 'Steps'

Maggie Gyllenhaal Unpacks Short Film ‘Flesh Impact’ Reimagining Life At 100 For Marilyn Monroe ‘3:30’ Filmmaker Shlok Choudhari & Producer Sunil Sadarangani On Making A Women’s Mental Health Awareness Noir In South Mumbai) as Asian immigrants in a French-inspired fairytale kingdom, where questions of belonging and privilege shape their search for happiness.

Meanwhile, Cinderella must also learn to confront her own societal complacency and dismantle stereotypes that her inherently kind nature unintentionally upholds. Here with Deadline, Tzue discusses the film’s unique visual style, reworking a traditional fairytale and bringing in new “punk rock” dimensions.

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Bono Bowl Review: U2 Delivers Halftime Goods & Hits On Netflix & NFL's First Thanksgiving Eve Game, With A Little Help From Dolly PartonAmanda Seyfried Admits She "Told A Lot Of People" About Her 'You Can See Everything' Role: "I'm The Most Indiscreet Person"It began when Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci had the idea for the stepsisters’ perspective and pitched it to Amy Poehler’s company, Paper Kite, which then brought it to Netflix. When I came on board, I made the stepsisters Asian immigrants to a fairytale world.