Pop group Steps reveal official Amazon Prime Video documentary and their largest UK tour for their 30th anniversary. Details on dates and special guests included.

British pop group Steps has secured a historic partnership with Amazon for an official documentary series while simultaneously unveiling the most extensive concert tour of their career to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The five-member act, comprising Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans, and Lisa Scott-Lee, confirmed that cameras will follow the group behind the scenes as they prepare for these major milestones.

Amazon Documentary And Global Streaming Plans

The forthcoming documentary is being produced by Blast Films and will chronicle the intricate preparations for the group's anniversary celebrations. The film is scheduled to be streamed on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories following the completion of the live tour. Ian 'H' Watkins expressed his astonishment at the scale of the project, noting that the group is following in the footsteps of major artists like Queen and Céline Dion with their very own official documentary deal.

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Watkins admitted he is still struggling to believe the magnitude of the international attention, describing the news as mad given the global reach. The production aims to capture the authentic experiences of the band members as they navigate this significant period in their long-standing career. This cinematic project adds a new layer of prestige to their legacy, ensuring their story reaches audiences worldwide beyond their live performances.

Steps 30 Live Arena Tour Dates And Locations

The Steps 30 Live arena tour is set to begin on November 4, 2027, in Belfast at the SSE Arena. The twelve-date trek will roll through major cities across the United Kingdom and Ireland, including Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, and other key locations. The tour concludes its run in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on November 28, 2027. This schedule marks the band's first major arena circuit since their previous large-scale efforts.

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Claire Richards stated that the group has been planning this specific tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary since they last took to the road in 2021. She promised that the event would be their biggest and best yet, featuring all their hits and a production effort where all five members are pulling out all the stops. The show is designed to be the largest pop show of their career, aiming to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.

Support Acts And Special Television Performances

The live shows will feature special guests B*Witched and A1, adding to the nostalgia and excitement of the anniversary celebrations. The group will also headline a BBC One New Year's Eve special alongside fellow pop group Blue, with Rylan Clark and Michelle Visage hosting the event. Additionally, Steps will perform at this year's Royal Variety Performance, where they will play a medley of their biggest hits in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Lisa Scott-Lee expressed her excitement about performing at the Royal Albert Hall, calling it an honour to be part of such an iconic show. She mentioned hopes that King Charles might join them for some signature dance moves, referencing a memorable moment from a Party In The Park event nearly 30 years ago. The band is currently promoting these announcements by appearing on BBC and Capital Radio, where they dressed in blue to homage their hit song Deeper Shades Of Blue.

Future Outlook And Fan Engagement

Lee Latchford-Evans believes that the band's biggest moments may still be ahead of them, citing the incredible buzz they still get from performing together. He noted that the production for the 2027 tour is on another level, designed to cater to a new generation of fans who are now adults with children of their own. The group remains confident that their unique connection with the audience will continue to grow.

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The combination of the global documentary, the extensive arena tour, and high-profile television appearances solidifies Steps' position as enduring icons in the pop music industry. Their ability to maintain relevance over three decades while expanding their reach through new media partnerships demonstrates their strategic foresight and enduring appeal. Fans can expect a year filled with high-energy performances and intimate behind-the-scenes content as the group celebrates this monumental milestone.