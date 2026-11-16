Steps confirms a historic Amazon Prime Video documentary and a 12-date UK and Ireland arena tour in 2027, celebrating their 30th anniversary with special guests B*Witched and A1.

The British pop group Steps has officially confirmed a landmark partnership with Amazon for an exclusive documentary series and unveiled the dates for their largest arena tour to date. This major announcement marks the beginning of a comprehensive celebration for the group's 30th anniversary in 2027, featuring members Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian H Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans, and Lisa Scott-Lee.

Amazon Documentary Scope and Release Plans

Produced by Blast Films, the upcoming documentary will provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the band as they prepare for their massive anniversary celebrations. The film is scheduled to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. This global distribution deal elevates the group's profile significantly, positioning them alongside major international acts in the realm of high-budget music documentaries.

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Ian H Watkins, 50, expressed his astonishment at the scale of the project during recent promotional activities. He noted that following in the footsteps of legendary artists like Queen and Celine Dion with an official Amazon documentary is a surreal milestone. Watkins emphasized the magnitude of the opportunity, stating he honestly cannot believe the project will reach audiences across such a vast number of global markets.

Steps 30 Live Tour Dates and Lineup Details

The Steps 30 Live tour will span 12 dates across the UK and Ireland, starting in Belfast and concluding in Nottingham. The tour kicks off on November 4, 2027, at the SSE Arena in Belfast, followed by a stop at Dublin's 3Arena on November 5. The itinerary then moves to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on November 7 and the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on November 8.

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Subsequent dates include Manchester's AO Arena on November 10, Glasgow's OVO Hydro on November 13, and Newcastle's Utilita Arena on November 16. The tour continues with performances at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds on November 19, the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on November 20, and the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on November 23.

The final leg of the tour features a headline show at London's The O2 on November 26, before wrapping up at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on November 28. The group will be joined by special guests B*Witched and A1, returning to the stage to perform alongside Steps as they revisit the biggest songs from their extensive catalogue.

Media Appearances and Royal Variety Performance

Beyond the tour, the band has secured high-profile television slots to commemorate the anniversary. Steps will headline a BBC One New Year's Eve special in 2027, hosted by Rylan Clark and Michelle Visage, alongside the band Blue. Additionally, the group has been invited to perform at this year's Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

At the Royal Variety Performance, the five members will present a medley of their biggest hits in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Lisa Scott-Lee, 51, expressed her excitement about performing at such an iconic venue and honored the memory of King Charles dancing during a previous Steps performance nearly 30 years ago.

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Claire Richards, 49, highlighted that planning for this tour began after the band last toured in 2021. She promised that the 2027 shows will be the biggest and best yet, with the group pulling out all the stops to deliver the largest pop show of their career. The band recently appeared on BBC and Capital Radio dressed in blue, paying homage to their hit single Deeper Shades Of Blue.

Long-Term Impact and Future Outlook

Lee Latchford-Evans, 51, stated that he believes the band's most significant achievements are still ahead of them. He described the production for the 2027 tour as being on another level, driven by the enduring energy the members feel when performing together. Latchford-Evans also noted the growing presence of a new generation of fans, many of whom are now parents bringing their own children to the concerts.