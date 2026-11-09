Steps Reviews Split Crits: Netflix Animation Praised for Humor But Criticized for Pacing and Dialogue

Nikki Glaser's animated Steps, a Netflix film retelling Cinderella from the stepsisters' perspective, premiered with divided critical reception regarding its humor and plot.

The first critical reviews for Steps, the animated Cinderella adaptation directed by Nikki Glaser, have officially dropped, revealing a sharply divided response from critics ahead of its scheduled premiere. The film, which reimagines the classic fairy tale from the perspective of the stepsisters, arrives on Netflix on November 20, 2026, generating significant buzz and debate within the entertainment industry. Early reactions indicate that while the movie succeeds in delivering genuine entertainment value, it also struggles with execution issues that may alienate portions of its audience.

Critics who enjoyed the film highlighted its focus on family dynamics and comedic elements as major strengths. Jones, writing for What's on Netflix, described the movie as a ton of genuine fun that is certain to resonate with families, particularly sisters. Jones argued that the narrative about rekindling a severed sisterhood is more emotionally effective than similar stories found in other major animated franchises like Frozen, emphasizing the project's strong emotional core.

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ScreenRant also weighed in with positive feedback, specifically commending the script and the voice cast for their exceptional comic timing. The publication noted that the dialogue is frequently funny, with one reviewer stating they laughed out loud on multiple occasions during the screening. This praise underscores the success of the ensemble cast in bringing humor to the screen, turning potential narrative weaknesses into engaging comedic moments for viewers.

The star-studded voice cast received particular acclaim for their ability to elevate the material through performance alone. Critics explicitly credited actors including Ali Wong, Nikki Glaser, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, Bette Midler, and Peter Dinklage for their contributions. These performers brought significant star power and professional skill to the animated production, helping to sustain audience interest even when the underlying story mechanics faltered.

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However, not all initial assessments were favorable, with The Hollywood Reporter offering a harsh critique of the film's creative choices. A reviewer for the outlet argued that Steps rehashes once-radical tropes, such as positioning the antagonist as the hero and prioritizing sisterly bonds over conventional romance. The critic suggested that these themes are no longer fresh or radical in contemporary storytelling, making the film feel outdated despite its modern animation style.

Rooney, another vocal critic, attacked the film's execution, describing it as simultaneously busy and sluggish. The review characterized the movie as an aggressively modern yet tired Cinderella makeover that squanders the considerable talents of its voice cast. Rooney labeled the dialogue as lame and the humor as unfunny, noting that the convoluted plot makes it difficult for viewers to follow the story without feeling like following the narrative is a chore.

Beyond the narrative structure, Mashable offered a unique perspective by comparing the stepsisters' experience favorably to the traditional fairy tale elements. The outlet highlighted that the film imagines how the story of fairy godmothers and glass slippers played out for the maligned stepsisters. Interestingly, the review concluded that the stepsisters' version of events was more charming than the princes in the original tale, suggesting a subtle critique of the traditional male-centric hero narrative.

The release of Steps on Netflix on November 20, 2026, marks a significant moment for animated family entertainment. The film aims to capture audiences seeking alternative takes on classic fairy tales, leveraging the director's reputation and the cast's star power. However, the polarized nature of the early reviews suggests that the film's reception will largely depend on viewer tolerance for unconventional pacing and familiar thematic retreads.

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Families and fans of animated comedies are likely to appreciate the fun and emotional core that supporters have praised. Conversely, viewers seeking a tight, innovative narrative may find the plot challenging to navigate due to the criticisms regarding its charm and dialogue. The streaming debut will serve as the definitive test of its broad appeal to the general public.

The divergence in critical opinion indicates that Steps will likely polarize audiences upon its release. While the humor and sisterhood themes offer a refreshing twist for some, the complaints about pacing and tropes may deter others. Ultimately, the film's legacy will be determined by how well these conflicting elements balance out for home viewers tuning in for the holiday season.