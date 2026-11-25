DC Comics confirms Steppenwolf's return in Justice League Unlimited #25, marking his first appearance since the 2017 Justice League film as he gears up for a major Darkseid-themed crossover event.

DC Comics has officially confirmed the return of Steppenwolf, a primary villain from the DCEU era, in the latest issue of Justice League Unlimited. This character, who served as a major antagonist in the cinematic universe, makes his first comic book appearance since 2017. The revelation comes exactly nine years after the initial release of the Justice League film directed by Zack Snyder.

Steppenwolf Returns in Justice League Unlimited #25

Steppenwolf appears in Justice League Unlimited issue number twenty-five, which was written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Dan Mora. The storyline features Plastic Man and Detective Chimp discovering the villain's new operations beneath the Galaxy Communications Building in Metropolis. These two heroes witness swarms of Parademons constructing advanced weaponry designed for Steppenwolf to utilize in service of Darkseid.

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Maxwell Lord Supports Steppenwolf's Dark Agenda

The threat level escalates significantly when Plastic Man and Detective Chimp learn that Maxwell Lord is openly supporting Steppenwolf. Lord is depicted wearing the sign of Darkseid on his forehead, indicating his allegiance to the ruler of Apokolips. Before the heroes can escape to warn the broader Justice League, they are intercepted and incapacitated by Kanto the Assassin.

Steppenwolf's History in DCEU Films

Steppenwolf was originally played by Ciaran Hinds in the 2017 Justice League movie released in theaters. In that film, he attacked Atlantis and Themyscira to steal Mother Boxes with the intent to enslave Earth. Although he was defeated by the combined efforts of the Justice League, his role was expanded in the 2021 Zack Snyder's Justice League. That extended version allowed audiences to better understand his power and fear factor.

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Building Toward a Major Darkseid Event

The inclusion of Steppenwolf in the current comic narrative signals that DC is building toward a significant crossover event centered on Darkseid. This legendary character was created by Jack Kirby and first appeared in New Gods number seven in 1972. He is the uncle of Darkseid and considered one of the most feared warriors in the galaxy. His legions of Parademons exist solely to obey commands and eliminate targets for their leader.

Impact on Fandom and Future Storylines

This development offers a form of redemption for Steppenwolf, who many fans felt was underutilized in the original theatrical cut of Justice League. The return of such a major villain suggests that future storylines will heavily feature the cosmic threats associated with Darkseid. Justice League Unlimited issue number twenty-five is currently available in stores for readers interested in this new chapter.