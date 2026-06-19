Stepmother Jailed 12 Years for Scald Death of Girl, 5, After 50-Year Cover-Up

Janice Nix, 67, was sentenced to 12 years for the 1978 manslaughter of her stepdaughter Andrea Bernard, whom she forced into a scalding bath. The crime went unpunished for decades until the victim's brother exposed her lies.

A retired probation worker who scalded her step-daughter to death half a century ago has been jailed for 12 years after her crimes were finally uncovered.

Sadistic stepmother Janice Nix, 67, whimpered and put her hand over her mouth as she was jailed after being convicted of the manslaughter of Andrea Bernard, the five-year-old daughter of her new boyfriend, Desmond Bernard senior. Nix was aged between 18 and 19 at the time and meted out cruel and gratuitously degrading so-called punishments on Andrea and her older brother Desmond junior.

The cycle of violence culminated in forcing the terrified little girl into a bathtub of scalding water at their home in Thornton Heath, south London, in 1978. Andrea died of her injuries in excruciating pain the following month. But Nix's crime went unpunished for nearly 50 years because police initially believed her alibi that she was in the back garden at the time, after Nix forced terrified Desmond to support her story or face further violence.

It was only in 2022, after Nix published airbrushed memoirs in which she described her luxury lifestyle as a drugs kingpin before finding redemption mentoring young people, that Andrea's older brother told police Nix had lied and Andrea's death was not a tragic accident. Sentencing Nix for manslaughter and child cruelty, judge Mr Justice Lavender said: You took Andrea's life and you caused grief and misery to her family, as her mother Angela and brother Desmond have explained so eloquently.

You ran the bath, you knew how hot it was, you told Andrea to get in the bath, she said it was too hot. But you put or made her get in. You heard her screams. At the very least the risk ought to have been obvious to you.

Janice Nix, nee Thomas, 67, presented herself in court as a reformed character, having served lengthy jail terms for drugs offences. But she was convicted by jurors after a three-week trial. Nix denied manslaughter and a separate charge of child cruelty relating to Desmond junior, who was three years older than Andrea. She told the court she had no explanation for Desmond's decision to come forward, other than a spurious reference to an inheritance, and said he was lying.

But jurors at Isleworth Crown Court dismissed her claims and convicted her of both counts. Andrea's brother Desmond turned to face his sister's killer in the dock as he read a powerful victim personal statement setting out his family's lives changed forever when Janice entered our lives. He said: She brought abuse to our household that brought extreme fear. I was broken and I have never been the same since.

The last memory I have of my sister's life are my sister's piercing screams and lying about her death. Looking Nix straight in the eye as she appeared to shake in the dock, Desmond said calmly: Your actions robbed my sister of her life and stole from me the opportunity to grow up with her. Nix wept throughout the sentencing hearing, and appeared to shake as Desmond read his powerful victim personal statement.

You took away her future and changed mine forever. You fooled my family because they couldn't imagine the unimaginable - you manipulated them so you could not be found out. The time has now come for you to acknowledge what you have done to Andrea and myself. During the trial Desmond, now 56, described how his stepmother was furious with Andrea when the pair got home from school on Tuesday June 6 1978.

He said he was in his bedroom opposite the bathroom when he heard the screams. Weeping, he told the court during the trial: I could hear her shouting and slapping, and Andrea, of course, screaming and crying.

Next thing I remember is the bath was running… I could hear footsteps back and forth. I could hear shouting from the bathroom. I could hear Janice shouting: Get in the bath. And I could hear Andrea saying: The bath is too hot, mummy.

Then I heard screaming and splashing. He said this lasted a couple of minutes, after which he said: Then I heard the screaming stopping. I could hear Janice telling Andrea to wake up. She was holding Andrea in a towel, and Andrea was limp.

She was by the bathtub, she was cradling her. Her eyes were closed, sort of fluttering. He said Nix, then known as Thomas, seemed panicked, and added: She asked me to say it was an accident, to say that we were in the garden when it happened, and that she would never beat me again. I lied, I told everyone that story.

Desmond said Nix began abusing the children from day one after she started living with them and their father, Desmond Bernard senior, in around 1975





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