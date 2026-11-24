The Work and Pensions review led by Stephen Timms will keep Pip as a cash-first benefit, ignoring surging ADHD claims and sparking criticism from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch about welfare spending.

The government's major review into the Personal Independence Payment system, led by Work and Pensions Minister Sir Stephen Timms, will explicitly exclude the investigation of the sharp increase in benefits for individuals with neurological conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. This strategic decision has ignited immediate political controversy, with opposition leaders arguing that the omission undermines efforts to address the exploding cost of the welfare system. The report is expected to confirm that the Personal Independence Payment will remain a 'cash-first benefit,' although it will introduce limited options for some recipients to exchange cash payments for specific services and support. Critics contend that this approach fails to tackle the root causes of the escalating expenditure, which has been driven significantly by a tripling of claims since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Record Benefit Claims and Spending Escalation

Official data released in September reveals that the number of people in England and Wales entitled to Personal Independence Payment has reached a historic high of 4.1 million, a figure that has nearly doubled since 2019. The financial burden on the state has escalated in parallel, with total spending on the benefit rising from £16.3 billion in the 2019-20 fiscal year to £27.3 billion by 2024-25. Government forecasts indicate that this expenditure is projected to surge further to £41.5 billion by the end of the current decade if current trends continue unchecked. Within the broader category of recipients, psychiatric disorders account for the largest share, with 1.6 million individuals, representing 39 percent of all claimants, listed under this classification. This proportion marks the highest recorded level for any specific disability type, highlighting the significant shift in the demographic profile of benefit recipients.

Also read Luke Murfitt on PIP Welfare Reform and Entrepreneurship

Political Backlash From Conservative Leadership

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch launched a sharp critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, accusing the government of being 'all vibes and no substance' regarding welfare policy and asserting that the Labour Party has effectively transformed into the 'welfare party'. Badenoch's deputy, Shadow Welfare Secretary Helen Whately, echoed these concerns, describing the Timms Review as a 'damp squib' that allows ministers to avoid making the difficult decisions necessary to fix a broken system. Whately emphasized that the review appears to ignore the extraordinary growth in claims for neurodivergent conditions, specifically pointing to the need for a complete overhaul rather than minor adjustments. The opposition argues that by failing to address the spike in ADHD and autism diagnoses, the government is missing a critical opportunity to implement meaningful structural reforms that could enhance fairness and efficiency.

Specific Breakdown of Psychiatric Disorder Claims

A detailed analysis of the September data provides a granular view of the rising burden within the psychiatric disorder category, which comprises 1.6 million claimants. The largest sub-group consists of 268,965 individuals classified with autistic spectrum disorders, followed by 159,316 people with mood disorders. Hyperkinetic disorders, specifically attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or attention deficit disorder, affect 106,087 claimants, while 72,195 individuals have anxiety disorder as their primary condition. Notably, 24,681 people began receiving Personal Independence Payment for anxiety disorders in the past two years alone, with 30 percent of these new claimants aged between 16 and 24. This demographic concentration suggests that a significant majority of recent entrants into the benefit system for anxiety-related issues are under the age of 35, indicating a generational shift in mental health needs.

Advertisement

Government Defense and Reform Proposals

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has maintained that his administration will not shy away from reforming the welfare system, reiterating a commitment to reducing the overall welfare bill while simultaneously supporting more people into employment. Safeguarding Minister Satvir Kaur defended the government's approach on BBC Breakfast, arguing that providing better, bespoke support for individuals naturally reduces long-term reliance on the welfare state. Kaur, drawing on her experience as a former local council leader, stated that the government takes welfare reform seriously and aims to balance safety nets with active support for the vulnerable. The Timms Review, which was co-produced with disability campaigners following a backbench rebellion under Sir Keir Starmer, is not tasked with generating new savings proposals but focuses on improving the mechanism of delivery.

Future System Adjustments and Financial Realities

Sir Stephen Timms is expected to recommend the introduction of a 'fast track' process for individuals with the most severe conditions and those receiving end-of-life care to reduce the administrative burden on both claimants and the state. For claimants who do not demonstrate additional costs or specific care needs, the report will advise signposting them toward external services and support networks rather than automatic cash payments. The Personal Independence Payment, introduced in April 2013, currently provides weekly payments ranging from £30.30 to a maximum of £194.60 to assist with everyday tasks and extra living costs. While the government insists that helping people into work will lower the welfare bill, think-tank analysis by the Resolution Foundation suggests that targeted changes could yield significant savings by addressing potential waste among working-age claimants who do not face additional costs due to their condition.