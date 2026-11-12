Stephen Nott Sentenced for Squatting Despite Receiving Nearly £4,000 Monthly Benefits

Convicted burglar Stephen Nott receives suspended sentence after attempting to squat in a holiday home, despite receiving almost £4,000 monthly in state benefits which he donates partly to the Labour Party.

Stephen Nott, a 61-year-old serial offender from North Shields, North Tyneside, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court after attempting to squat in an empty holiday home. Despite receiving nearly £4,000 per month in state benefits, Nott tried to claim adverse possession of a widow's property by changing the locks and threatening the owner's son. He admitted to burglary and disclosed his significant financial reliance on government support during the proceedings.

Burglary Details And Legal Misconceptions

The court heard that Nott targeted a retirement holiday home in a coastal town that the owners had not visited regularly since 2007. Believing the property was abandoned after conducting internet research, Nott changed the locks on October 29 and moved in. He transferred the gas and electricity into his own name and informed neighbors he was residing there. When the owner's son checked on the property on December 27, he found the locks changed and Nott inside. Nott then "squaring up" to the son and shouting about completing a "hostile takeover" of the residence.

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Benefit Income And Political Donations

Nott receives £3,000 a month in Universal Credit and £750 a month in Personal Independence Payments, totaling almost £4,000 monthly. This equates to an annual income of £45,000 or a taxable salary equivalent of approximately £60,000. He has been eligible for this support since 2022. Nott admitted to making large monthly donations to the Labour Party, contributing £100 each month. He also donates to a donkey sanctuary and the Humane World for Animals charity, justifying the spending as a necessary part of his monthly budget.

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Defences And Financial Expenditures

Nott claimed that while the amount of benefits is unbelievable to others, it is "not that much" when considering the cost of living. He stated that £795 per month goes toward rent and £177 toward council tax. Additionally, he is paying off approximately £9,000 in credit card debt incurred from living in hotels following a divorce that left him recently homeless. Nott, who suffers from arthritis, hypertension, and diabetes, expressed surprise at his benefit levels, asking, "What the heck? Why am I getting all of this?" He acknowledged that it must be "horrible" for working people to discover his eligibility.

Criminal History And Sentencing Outcome

The judge, Recorder Richard Stubbs, noted Nott's extensive criminal record, which includes 30 convictions for 69 offenses. These charges encompass burglary, dishonesty, and a prior conviction for a child sexual offense. The judge described Nott's attempt to squat as stemming from a "misguided understanding of the law." Consequently, Nott was handed a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. The owners of the holiday home, who no longer wish to return to the property due to the incident, are now selling it up.