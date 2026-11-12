Stephen Nott Benefits Fraud Case Details and Labour Donations

Convicted offender Stephen Nott receives nearly four thousand pounds monthly in benefits while donating to the Labour Party, a fact revealed during his sentencing for attempted property squatting.

Stephen Nott, a sixty-one-year-old serial offender from North Shields, North Tyneside, receives nearly £4,000 each month in state benefits while making monthly donations to the Labour Party. This financial arrangement was revealed at Newcastle Crown Court last week, where Nott admitted to burglary after attempting to squat in a nearby holiday home.

Financial Details and Political Contributions

Nott's monthly income totals approximately £4,500 annually, equivalent to a taxable salary of about £60,000. This sum comprises £3,000 in Universal Credit and £750 in Personal Independence Payments, which assist individuals with health issues. He has been receiving these funds since 2022, a period during which he has also donated £100 to the Labour Party each month. Additionally, he contributes to a donkey sanctuary and the Humane World for Animals charity.

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The Squatting Incident and Legal Defense

The criminal activity began when Nott attempted to claim squatter's rights over a widow's retirement holiday home in a coastal town. He changed the locks on October 29 and installed his name on the gas and electricity accounts. Nott believed the property had been empty since 2007 and had conducted online research to justify his actions under adverse possession laws. He had previously emailed the owners expressing interest in the property, though the family suspected he was manipulating the situation following the recent death of one owner.

Confrontation and Court Proceedings

The situation escalated in late December when the owner's son checked on the property and found Nott inside. Nott threatened the son, shouting that he intended to complete a hostile takeover and squaring up to him physically. Recorder Richard Stubbs sentenced Nott to a nine-month prison term, suspended for twelve months, citing his misguided understanding of the law. Nott also holds thirty convictions for sixty-nine offenses, including burglary, dishonesty, and a child sexual offense.

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Defendant's Perspective on Welfare Costs

Nott defends his reliance on state support by citing high living expenses, including £795 in monthly rent, £177 in council tax, and utility bills. He claims to have spent around £9,000 on hotel accommodations following a recent divorce that left him homeless. Although he acknowledges the situation may be difficult for working people to understand, he maintains that the cost of living renders his benefits insufficient. He stated that people cannot believe the amount he receives, yet he insists it is not substantial when bills are considered.

Impact on Property Owners

The incident has had lasting consequences for the victims of Nott's squatting attempt. The property owners, who regularly visited their coastal home, are now selling the property and no longer wish to return due to the trauma of the invasion. Nott admitted to writing to the owners' relatives to inform them of his occupation. The court heard that the owners' son had checked the property in October and found everything in order, only to discover the change in occupancy upon his return on December 27.