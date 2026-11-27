Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik confirms he and girlfriend Tess McCracken have ended their 10-year relationship, citing personal growth and changing priorities in their late 20s.

Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has officially confirmed his breakup with longtime partner Tess McCracken, revealing that the couple has been separated since the beginning of January. The 28-year-old pommel horse specialist announced the end of their nearly ten-year relationship on social media to address persistent public speculation and online rumors that had accumulated over recent months.

Nedoroscik Addresses Relationship Split Directly

Stephen Nedoroscik stated clearly in his announcement that the couple is no longer together, emphasizing that the separation has been in effect for several months to allow for a clean break. He explained that the decision was made to bring clarity to a situation where online commentary and Reddit threads had begun to overshadow his professional achievements and personal life.

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Nedoroscik noted that he has already cleaned out his social media presence to remove content related to the relationship, a step taken to facilitate a fresh start and reduce the burden of public scrutiny. The gymnast indicated that while it feels unusual to publicly announce a personal separation, doing so is necessary to stop the cycle of misinformation and invasive comments from followers.

McCacken and Nedoroscik Share a Long History

Tess McCracken and Stephen Nedoroscik's relationship dates back to their college years at Penn State, where they initially met as fellow gymnastics students. The couple spent their late teens and early twenties supporting each other through rigorous training schedules and competitive meets, building a partnership that lasted from when they were 17 and 18 years old until their late 20s.

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McCracken has been a consistent presence in Nedoroscik's life, notably cheering him on during his performances at the 2024 Olympics. Her support was particularly significant as Nedoroscik helped the men's gymnastics team secure their first Olympic medal in 16 years, a milestone achievement that highlighted the strength of their long-term bond.

The couple celebrated various professional moments together, including appearances on reality television shows such as Dancing With the Stars. Nedoroscik once explained to media outlets that he lacked the energy to practice routines with McCracken due to the extreme physical demands of his Olympic training, underscoring the sacrifices required to maintain elite athletic performance.

No Drama or Infidelity in Separation

Tess McCracken emphasized that the decision to separate was amicable and devoid of any dramatic conflict, cheating, or sexual orientation changes. She described the split as a natural evolution driven by time and the realization that priorities shift significantly between the ages of 18 and the late 20s.

McCracken highlighted that issues which did not matter in their youth became relevant as they matured, suggesting that personal growth and differing life stages were the primary catalysts for the breakup. She stated that there was no bad blood between them and expressed a genuine desire to see Nedoroscik succeed in all his future endeavors.

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The former couple agreed that the nature of their support for one another would need to change now that their romantic relationship has ended. McCracken acknowledged that while she wants Nedoroscik to thrive, the dynamic of their interaction must adapt to reflect their new individual paths.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

Following the announcement, public attention has shifted to how Nedoroscik will manage his high-profile career without the previous personal narrative being a central topic of discussion. The gymnast's focus remains on his athletic performance, with his recent photoshoots and public appearances showing him engaging with new connections while respecting the privacy of his past relationship.

Stephen Nedoroscik continues to compete at the highest level for Team USA, leveraging the experience and support system he built over the last decade. The transparency provided by both Nedoroscik and McCracken aims to close this chapter definitively, allowing both individuals to move forward without the weight of public speculation.

As Nedoroscik proceeds with his gymnastics career, the emphasis is now squarely on his professional milestones and future competitions. The couple's decision to communicate their status clearly marks a respectful conclusion to a long-term partnership, setting the stage for individual growth and new professional achievements in the years ahead.