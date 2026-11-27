Stephen Mulhern returns for the Accidental Tourist three-part series with Ant and Dec, tackling phobias in Bali, Vietnam, and India to overcome childhood trauma.

Television presenter Stephen Mulhern is returning to screens for a second series of his acclaimed travel documentary franchise, Accidental Tourist. The new three-part show expands significantly on the format established in the first installment, taking the 49-year-old host through a broader range of international destinations. Mulhern is joined once again by his long-time friends and colleagues, Ant and Dec, who continue to orchestrate a series of intense challenges designed to confront his specific anxieties.

The original one-off documentary focused exclusively on South Korea, where Mulhern embraced new foods and cultures. This expanded series pushes his boundaries even further by sending him through Bali, Vietnam, and India, while also including a return to South Korea. The premise remains consistent with the previous iteration: friends Ant and Dec deliberately place the cheerful host in unfamiliar and often uncomfortable situations to test his limits.

Also read Hayden Panettiere Final Toxicology Reveals Fentanyl, Xanax, and Seroquel in Accidental Overdose

These scenarios range from encountering wild animals and eating fiery curries to undergoing a coffee enema at a spiritual retreat. The production team clearly enjoys watching the 49-year-old celebrity squirm as he navigates these extreme environments. The show aims to demonstrate that the unknown is not as scary as it seems and that taking a leap of faith can lead to significant personal gains.

Mulhern has a documented history of intense phobias that include heights, snakes, spiders, confined spaces, the sea, and unfamiliar animals like monkeys. For years, he preferred the safety of his home over any form of adventure. The new episodes test these fears directly, forcing him to confront elements he had never faced before in a structured yet extreme environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Bali, he is challenged to abseil down a 50-foot waterfall, a situation that triggers his vertigo and brings back childhood memories of being bullied in West Ham Park in east London. He recalls a specific traumatic incident where a bully forced him to stand still for an hour and a half under threat of violence, a memory that resurfaced during the abseil challenge. The memory came flooding back as he struggled with his fear of heights.

Stephen admitted during the challenge that he thought he was going to die, but described the experience as a triumphant moment, doing something he never thought he would be able to do. He noted that the impact of that one person from his childhood still affects him even today, highlighting the deep roots of his anxiety and the significance of overcoming it.

The journey also requires him to face his fear of wildlife head-on. In the Balinese jungle, he encounters a giant python, catches eels, and visits a temple filled with hundreds of monkeys. Despite his initial terror, asking why the animals are coming so close, he reports a shift in his emotional state by the end of the encounter, indicating tangible progress in his personal development.

He notes that his heart stops pounding and he begins to appreciate the animals, revealing a change in his perspective after facing these visceral fears. He admitted to being scared of every animal on the planet, yet by the end of the encounter, he revealed that he is not feeling frightened and actually quite likes them, showing a marked improvement in his confidence.

Ant and Dec initiated the documentary series based on their observation that Mulhern needed to confront his insecurities. They designed the challenges to force him out of his comfort zone, assuming initially that the experience would be a fun fest for everyone involved. However, the hosts were surprised by the intensity of the situations and the emotional toll they took on their friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A significant moment of growth occurs during a spiritual retreat in Bali. When presented with the prospect of a cleansing coffee enema, Mulhern finds the courage to refuse. He calls Ant to protest, leaving a message on voicemail questioning the decision, noting that he does not even drink coffee. This act of saying no represents a major breakthrough for someone who has historically been desperate to please others and avoid disappointing them.

It marks a shift from passive compliance to asserting his own boundaries. When the call goes to Ant's voicemail, he leaves a message saying, what on earth were you and Dec thinking, adding that they might have had a chance with tea. It was a small but significant moment for someone who admits he would once have gone along with things rather than risk disappointing anyone.

For the man who once stood alone in West Ham Park, too frightened to move, there is one overriding lesson. The unknown is not as scary as you think, he reflects. Sometimes to take a leap of faith is not a bad thing. To go with your gut, to have that inner belief that you know you can do it.

Ultimately, what began as an extended joke at Stephen's expense has developed into something unexpected. We assumed it was just going to be a fun fest, says Stephen. But it was anything but. I don't think anybody, me included, realised how extreme those moments were going to be because they were things I'd never faced.

The new three-part series of Accidental Tourist is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, 8 December. Viewers can watch the episodes on ITV1 and stream them on the ITVX platform. The show serves as a testament to how far he has come from the frightened boy who once stood alone in a park, unable to move due to fear, now standing tall in unfamiliar territories across Asia.