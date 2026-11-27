Stephen Mulhern confronts his phobias in the new three-part Accidental Tourist series with Ant and Dec. The show features challenges in Bali, Vietnam, and India, building on his acclaimed South Korea documentary.

Stephen Mulhern is returning to television screens with an expanded format of his acclaimed personal growth documentary, now extended into a three-part series. The original concept was conceived by presenters Ant and Dec, who decided to challenge their friend to confront a long-standing list of phobias. This initiative transforms a one-off special into a broader journey across multiple countries, including Bali, Vietnam, and India, in addition to the South Korea location featured previously.

Stephen Mulhern Overcomes Phobias in New Locations

Stephen Mulhern, now 49, has a history of anxiety stemming from childhood bullying, which manifested in various specific fears. His phobias include heights, snakes, spiders, confined spaces, the sea, and unfamiliar animals such as monkeys. The new series places Mulhern in unfamiliar territory, forcing him to face these fears through physical and cultural challenges. Ant and Dec created scenarios that require him to embrace new foods, cultures, and emotions outside his comfort zone.

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The production team designed specific challenges for each location to target different anxieties. In Bali, Mulhern encountered wild animals and abseiled down a 50-foot waterfall. He also visited a temple inhabited by hundreds of monkeys and entered a jungle setting to face his fear of wildlife. These experiences were intended to push him beyond his usual preference for the comforts of home and adventure avoidance.

Childhood Bullying Roots Mulhern Anxiety History

Stephen Mulhern has publicly discussed how childhood bullying impacts his adult behavior and fear responses. He recalled a specific incident at West Ham Park in east London, where he grew up. A bully forced him to stand in the middle of the park and not leave until the aggressor did, threatening violence if he moved. Mulhern stood there for about an hour and a half due to fear, a memory that resurfaced during the abseiling challenge in Bali.

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He admitted that the impact of that single person still affects him today. The memory became vivid while he was struggling with his fear of heights at the waterfall. He described the moment as one where he thought he was going to die. However, completing the descent was a triumphant moment for someone who previously believed he could not perform such feats.

Ant and Dec Guide Stephen Through Extreme Challenges

Ant and Dec facilitated the expansion of the project from a single documentary into a multi-episode series. They enjoy watching Mulhern squirm as he encounters snakes, fiery curries, monkeys, and even a coffee enema. The hosts assumed the project would be a fun fest, but Mulhern noted that the challenges were more extreme than anticipated. He realized that the situations were things he had never faced before in his life.

The series highlights the dynamic between the friends, with Ant and Dec taking pleasure in his discomfort. Mulhern has expressed that he is scared of every animal on the planet. During the Bali segment, he encountered a giant python and caught eels. He also had to deal with monkeys coming close to him, initially wailing in distress before his heart stopped pounding. He eventually revealed that he actually quite liked the animals by the end of the encounter.

Stephen Mulhern Learns to Say No and Build Confidence

A significant shift occurred in Mulhern's behavior regarding his ability to stand up for himself. He admitted that he spent years desperate to please others and agreeing to everything to avoid disappointing anyone. The coffee enema incident at a spiritual retreat in Bali marked a turning point. He put his foot down and insisted on calling Ant to protest the procedure.

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When the call went to Ant's voicemail, Mulhern left a message questioning the decision. He stated, What on earth were you and Dec thinking? I don even drink coffee. You might have had a chance with tea. He noted that he would not have had the courage to say no before. This moment demonstrated that being brave does not necessarily mean agreeing to everything.

The overarching lesson Mulhern derived from the experience is that the unknown is not as scary as one might think. He reflected that taking a leap of faith is not a bad thing. He emphasized the importance of going with one's gut and having inner belief. The series concludes with the realization that confronting fears can lead to personal growth and unexpected confidence.

Accidental Tourist returns on Tuesday 8 December on ITV1 and ITVX. The expanded series continues to explore Mulhern's journey from a place of fear and insecurity to one of self-awareness and bravery. The show provides a detailed look at how childhood experiences shape adult behaviors and how facing them can lead to transformation.