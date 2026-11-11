Stephen Moyer to Return in Art Detectives Two‑Part Special

Actor Stephen Moyer heads back to Acorn TV's Art Detectives for a December two‑part special, before a full second season is set to launch in 2027.

Actor Stephen Moyer, widely known for his role as Bill in the HBO series True Blood, will reprise his part as Detective Inspector Mick Palmer in a new two‑part special of the British mystery series Art Detectives . The episodes will air on Acorn TV on December 7 and December 14, 2024, setting the stage for a six‑episode second season scheduled for 2027.

Special Episodes Plot Overview

The December specials open with the murder of a wealthy antiquities collector. Moyer's character, DI Palmer, alongside DC Shazia Malik (played by Nina Singh), must untangle a case that extends beyond a simple robbery. The investigation takes the detectives to a Mayfair gallery, a forgery workshop, and even the House of Lords as they pursue a missing Roman bronze.

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Amid the procedural drama, Palmer grapples with personal stakes: the possibility of his wife Rosa relocating to London and the ongoing challenge of visiting his imprisoned father, former art forgery suspect Ron, who remains a central figure in Palmer's life. These narrative threads heighten the emotional complexity of his character.

Series Background and Critical Reception

Art Detectives premiered in 2023 on Acorn TV, featuring six tightly‑woven episodes that received praise from critics for their compelling storytelling and strong performances by Moyer and Singh. Collider's review highlighted the show as "one of the best British mysteries on Acorn TV in recent years," noting only its brief length as a drawback.

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The series' concise format has attracted a dedicated fan base that appreciates the blend of art history intrigue and detective work. The upcoming special is expected to build on the momentum and set the narrative arc for the next season.

Production Details and Future Plans

Producer Marc L. Garfunkel confirmed that the 2024 special will serve as a bridge between the first season and the forthcoming second season. The two‑part format allows for deeper character development while maintaining the fast‑paced mystery that defines the series.

Following the special, Acorn TV has announced that the full second season will consist of another six episodes, with production slated to begin in early 2025. Fans can anticipate a return to the show's signature blend of art theft, historical context, and sharp investigative work as Moyer and Singh revisit the world of high‑stakes gallery crime.

Audience Anticipation and Release Information

Viewers can stream the first episode of the two‑part special on December 7, 2024, and the second on December 14, 2024, via Acorn TV's streaming platform. A trailer for the specials is available on the network's official channel, providing a preview of the new case and the personal challenges facing DI Palmer.

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With the release of the specials and a confirmed second season, Art Detectives aims to solidify its position as a leading mystery drama on subscription television, appealing to audiences who enjoy intricate plots and richly detailed art world settings.