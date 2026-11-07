Stephen Miller Takes White House Role Amid Immigration Crackdown

President Trump appoints Stephen Miller as chief of staff, signaling intensified enforcement of strict immigration policies and expanded executive power during a lame-duck Congress.

President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff, a move that places the architect of his most controversial domestic policies at the center of executive decision-making. This appointment comes as the administration navigates a difficult lame-duck period following the Republican Party's loss of control over both chambers of Congress. Miller's ascent to this powerful role underscores the enduring influence of his strict stance on border security and government restructuring, which has defined the administration's approach since the 2016 presidential run.

Miller's History on Border Security

Stephen Miller is widely recognized as the primary driver behind the administration's sweeping crackdown on immigration, a policy framework that has drawn both intense support and fierce criticism. During a significant surge in illegal border crossings in 2023, Miller characterized the influx of migrants as an invasion, stating in a December interview with Fox News Channel that the United States was being conquered by millions of individuals from diverse cultural and belief systems. He warned that the demographic shift would have permanent consequences, asserting that the country would be unrecognizable to future generations unless massive deportations were executed on a large scale.

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Controversial Foreign Policy Views

Beyond domestic border issues, Miller has articulated expansive and aggressive views on international relations, frequently challenging established diplomatic norms. Following the death of Alex Pretti during protests in January, Miller commented on federal law enforcement actions in Minneapolis, suggesting that officers may not have adhered to protocol. He also publicly defended the concept of reverse colonization, arguing that Western nations have unfairly sacrificed their interests for the developing world. Furthermore, Miller has justified the potential seizure of Venezuela's oil reserves by claiming historical American ownership and accusing the Venezuelan government of funding terrorism, while also asserting that the United States should acquire Greenland from Denmark by military force.

Legal Strategies for Deportation

In May 2025, Miller indicated that the administration was actively exploring legal mechanisms to accelerate deportations, including the suspension of habeas corpus. He argued that the Constitution permits the suspension of this privilege during a time of invasion, noting that officials were reviewing this option alongside other judicial considerations. Although the Trump administration has not publicly pursued the suspension of habeas corpus in the subsequent eighteen months, Miller's interest in expanding executive power over immigration enforcement remains a central theme of his policy agenda.

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Shift in Immigration Enforcement Tactics

During Trump's first term, Miller championed a zero-tolerance policy that resulted in the separation of children from their parents upon illegal border crossings, a tactic that sparked widespread public outcry. While this specific practice was not revived in the second term, Miller has continued to advocate for mass deportations of individuals residing illegally in the United States, a strategy that has led to the division of families based on their legal status. His approach has consistently prioritized deterrence and removal, reflecting a rigid interpretation of immigration law that diverges from previous administrative norms.

Impact on Immigration Policy and Public Discourse

Miller's influence extends to the prioritization of skilled workers and English speakers for green cards, a policy shift that he defended against criticisms related to the Statue of Liberty's iconic poem. When questioned about the potential violation of the poem's spirit, Miller dismissed the reference by claiming the text was not part of the original monument. This disregard for historical symbolism aligns with his broader philosophy of governance based on strength and power rather than diplomatic niceties. As he assumes his new role, Miller's tenure will likely be closely scrutinized by Democrats and civil rights advocates, particularly given the Republican Party's reduced leverage in Congress. His leadership is expected to shape the administration's response to ongoing immigration challenges and its broader vision for governmental authority.