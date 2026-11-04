Stephen Miller's Wife Drops Bombshell Election Admission on Live TV

Katie Miller is fessing up after Democrats stormed to victory in both the House and Senate.

The wife of Donald Trump’s powerful deputy chief of staff has casually admitted that she didn’t visit the polls to help her party in the elections.

“I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up,” MillerHer comments came as Democrats seized control of the House and Senate in a political earthquake that now promises to hobble the Trump administration for the remainder of the president’s second term. The Millers have lived in secure military housing in D.C. since September of last year after claiming they had been targeted with “terrorist threats” at their previous home in Virginia.

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Those threats took the form of chalk messages etched on the sidewalk outside, which a subsequent police report described as distinctly “non-threatening. ”The Daily Beast has asked the White House to clarify whether Stephen Miller may have shared his wife’s concerns and abstained from voting in Virginia.

In any case, the couple’s new D.C. digs appear fortified enough that Miller’s wife struck a decidedly more defiant tone in a statement on X posted after her appearance on CBS, writing that “our team is more united than ever before, we are more prepared than ever before, and we believe in the cause more than ever before. ” A mom of four, she also bizarrely prefaced her admission to CBS by blaming the GOP’s stinging defeat on women who are “too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls.

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”And those sentiments were all the more baffling for the fact that, only the day before, she had posted on X that “Election Day always makes me want to have more kids to cancel out the votes of the America-hating leftists. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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