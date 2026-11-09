Stephen Miller’s Secret Texts Reveal Bizarre ‘White Boy’ Plot

Elon Musk’s baby mama has leaked the new White House chief of staff’s messages.

Stephen Miller allegedly hatched a bizarre last-minute plot to rally “white boys” ahead of the 2024 election. Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk’s baby mama and a former MAGA influencer, exposed the purported scheme by posting a series of private Signal messages on Threads that she claims were sent by Trump’s new White House chief of staff.

The messages, sent by a contact saved as “S M,” appear to lay out a strategy to get conservative women to pressure white men into voting.

Also read Trump answers defeat by defiantly naming Stephen Miller chief of staff

“Honestly, we need to get like conservative women all over X tomorrow to post videos telling the white boys to step the f*** up,” the contact writes. “Ask people to call 10 white guys they know tonight and report back,” before pitching two bizarre slogans. The alleged scheme echoed President Donald Trump’s efforts ahead of the 2024 presidential election to get support from podcast bros and empathize with young men’s anxieties. But their support appears to have wavered.

Young men shifted further to the left than any other demographic group in the St. Clair, once a vocal supporter of Trump, also has walked back some of her previously held views this year, denouncing the president and the MAGA movement following an ugly custody battle with Musk.

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“I watched the vast amounts of money that they made off of Facebook, off of this content, off of outrage and fear porn,” she told host Joanna Coles. “That was really disheartening, that they would take money from various organizations, and they had no idea where the money was coming from. ”Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images “It is a cult, and what you have to understand is, in any abusive relationship, right?

” she told The Bulwark podcastFollowing last week’s midterm wipeout, Trump replaced Susie Wiles with Miller as his new White House chief of staff. Miller has been the architect of Trump’s deportation strategy, including the first Trump administration’s family separation policy, and the so-called “Muslim travel ban.

“Stephen Miller is a Trump OG, someone who has been with the President since the very beginning,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said. “There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen, and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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