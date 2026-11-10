Stephen Miller's Rise Signals a Dangerous Moment for American Democracy

An opinion piece warning that Stephen Miller's growing influence, tech and media deals, and efforts to suppress dissent could push the US toward authoritarianism, and urging Congress and citizens to resist.

The rise of Stephen Miller marks a new and dangerous moment for the United States, according to the author. The author argues that the coming two years will decide whether the country faces the last desperate gasp of fascism or a pivot to a point of no return.

That outcome, the piece contends, depends on what moral, patriotic, and clear-eyed Americans do now, together. The author believes Miller studied the political numbers and saw the writing on the wall for the midterm elections. The margins were too wide for his side to overturn or fight at the ballot box, so the author expects a strategy built on consolidating power rather than winning it fairly. The author recalls a saying that power in America is not given but taken.

Also read Katie Miller Defends Stephen Miller After Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed Criticism

The predicted playbook includes making deals with tech oligarchs and corporate media through money and assured pardons, tightening the surveillance state, and controlling the flow of information to the public. The author expects most of the business community and many institutions to go along in order to protect themselves, even while holding their noses. This would continue a pattern of capitulation by powerful institutions that the author has watched over the past two years.

Finally, the author warns of a push to stamp out dissent, replacing public elation with fear and creating real costs for those who lead opposition. The author admits this picture is bleak and that many people are still recovering from election celebrations, but insists that celebration has become complacency. The piece urges readers to stop celebrating and recognize that Miller is counting on people to rest in self-satisfaction while he escalates.

Advertisement

Evil Adversary and Congress Action

The author stresses that the adversary is evil rather than stupid, and that underestimating him would be a mistake. The author calls on the newly elected Congress to demonstrate absolute strength and show zero appeasement. Americans, the author argues, must see their leaders fight this threat, because otherwise people will become scared and fall silent.

The legislative branch can and must create a cost for capitulation, so that business and institutions change their behavior only when working with the administration becomes more costly than the benefit. Fear is described as Miller's sharpest weapon, and opposition leaders must respond with visible, public, and fearless resistance to whatever comes next. The author says that we must be brave in order to spread courage. The piece also looks beyond the election itself.

US voters have an opportunity to beat back fascism and confront billionaires who, the author says, are rigging the economy, the media system, and democracy, making life increasingly difficult for ordinary people. Once these elements are removed from power, the author argues, the country will need bolder solutions than either major party has so far been willing to offer, along with a working-class movement ready to fight for them. The author holds that Trump did not emerge from nowhere.

Neoliberal Policy and Authoritarianism

Decades of radical neoliberal economic policy and a political system dominated by corporate interests created the conditions for MAGA authoritarianism. Tax cuts for the super-rich were promised to trickle down, and giveaways to corporate titans were said to make life more affordable, but the author calls these claims a lie. When a bitter and betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues find scapegoats with ease.

Advertisement

The author concludes that people know when they are being lied to, and that independent journalism funded by readers who want a better world is needed to deliver trustworthy daily news.