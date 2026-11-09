Stephen Miller's Promotion Diminishes Ivanka and Jared Trump's Influence at White House

Ivanka and Jared Trump reportedly feel their power is waning due to Stephen Miller's new role as White House Chief of Staff, which grants him ultimate control over access to President Trump and positions him as the primary gatekeeper for information and scheduling.

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Also read Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as chief of staff after GOP’s midterm defeat

Melania’s 1 ‘Complaint’ to Trump Revealed After Report She ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ Amid Their ‘Completely Estranged’ Marriage What does a White House Chief of Staff do? The position, which was previously held by Susie Wiles, controls access to the Oval Office and is also in charge of the president’s schedule and what information is even filtered through to Trump.

That’s a pretty influential position, and it leaves Ivanka and Jared having to go through Miller to get to Trump.

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“They absolutely hate him. They hate how much control he has over her dad, and they hate that Stephen has effectively pushed them out. Jared and Ivanka used to believe they were the most powerful people around the president. Now Stephen has more power than either of them,” a Washington insider told Miller is not a beloved figure by any stretch of the imagination.

He’s considered the architect behind Trump’s immigration policy and the recent ICE crackdowns. And now, he’s got enough power that even officials like Vice President JD Vance will have to go through him.

“Stephen has become the ultimate gatekeeper. He decides who gets access, what gets discussed and which voices Donald hears. Ivanka and Jared cannot stand that somebody they dislike has more influence over the president than they do,” another source added. Ironically, it all comes after the president admitted that the immigration policies spearheaded by Miller had likely cost him in the midterms.

Democrats swept most disputed seats and will now control both the US House and Senate, severely curtailing Trump’s power. Related: Trump Makes Another Controversial Move After Report Melania ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ With Him But Miller still has a lot of influence, and people expect him to use it.

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“This is Stephen’s White House now. Everyone else, including the Kushner’s, is going to have to get used to it. ” What that means for Trump, his policies, and even the access that those close to him have had remains to be seen. But one thing seems certain: it’s going to be a turbulent last two years of the Trump presidency.

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