Trump’s new White House chief of staff wants to go alpha on affordability and double-down on the war on woke.

has a new — or at least renewed — plan to return Trump and the GOP to glory: He wants to win back the men.

Or more specifically,, he wants the administration to remind the young and minority men who swung nearly 40 points toward Democrats in the midterms why Trump is still the leader for them. Miller has of course always been a fan of man.

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He repeatedly promoted Trump as the only real choice for real men during the 2024 presidential campaign, and at one pointIf you’re a young man — it’s very important in an election season — who’s looking to impress ladies, to be the alpha, to be attractive, the best thing you can do is to wear your Trump support on your sleeve. Show that you are a real man. Show that you are not a beta, right?

Be a proud and loud Trump supporter and your dating life will be fantastic. Like all other midterm swing voters young men were primarily motivated by economic concerns created, overlooked, or greatly exacerbated by the Trump administration.

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Axios reports that Miller thinks refocusing on culture war issues and affordability will do the job: Miller wants to spend more time highlighting administration policies he believes haven’t gotten enough attention, and that will appeal to working-class voters concerned about the economy, insiders tell Axios. His priorities will sound familiar to Trump watchers: eliminating what the administration considers “woke” policies from colleges and workplaces, lowering prescription drug prices, and rooting out government and health-care fraud.

He also wants to emphasize reducing the federal bureaucracy and push forThose policies may also sound familiar to anyone who has paid any attention to what Trump and his allies have pushed and blamed others for over the past several years. And they seem to indicate that Miller believes a back-to-MAGA-basics approach, minus the Iran War, plus more lip service to costs-of-living, will somehow magically restore Trump’s 2024 coalition.

It might however be hard to be alpha on affordability without the Democratically controlled Congress on board. He’s painting the bipartisan effort to remove him as a baseless attack meant to punish him for being so very awesome at his job. The president kept offering Dana White the job, even as the UFC CEO turned him down in front of the White House press corps. He and other southern Democrats were badly underestimated by the national party and the experts.

More polling and less myopia would help. The market, the midterms, and Jensen Huang’s torrid spy plot all pose the same question: How long can this go on? Republicans have a trifecta until January, and there are a still a lot of ways it could go wrong. Here’s an overview of what’s on tap.

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Ross Douthat prodded Trump into giving unusually thoughtful answers on everything from midterms blunders to UFOs to what he’d do to get into Heaven. If you thought the top-line results of the midterms were staggering, wait until you see what’s under the hood. The president can’t stop publicly musing the afterlife. Here are the latest odds on Trump going to Heaven, according to Trump.

The president offered the UFC CEO the job in a Truth Social post, writing, “Dana, please take the job! ” But now he claims he was just “kidding. ”The war in Iran was unpopular chiefly because it contributed to the unhappiness with Trump’s economic record voters already felt. This time, Democrats won over the swing voters who loathe both parties, but they need to pivot to keep winning the double haters over. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.