Stephen Miller's 6 Key Priorities as White House Chief of Staff

Stephen Miller, appointed by President Donald Trump to replace White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles just days after Republicans suffered a blowout in the midterms, is expected to continue his hard-l...

Stephen Miller, appointed by President Donald Trump to replace White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles just days after Republicans suffered a blowout in the midterms, is expected to continue his hard-line approach on immigration and national security—and was also told by a top Democrat to"lawyer up.

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