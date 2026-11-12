Stephen Miller is unfit to help lead this nation (Letters)

The outrageous appointment of the despicable Stephen Miller as Donald Trump‘s new chief of staff is an example of the classic double down.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks with members of the press outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025.

Re: “Trump: Miller is replacing Wiles,” November 7, news story. Despite an obscene amount of dark money and very aggressive partisan political gerrymandering, the results of the recent mid-term elections indicate that not only is Democracy surviving, but it is actually thriving.

Also read Stephen Miller’s Promotion Has Trump Goons Scrambling for Exits

Elected to office were more women, members of the Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities, and also “democratic socialists” . This diversity truly represents a cross-section of America and bodes well for our future.

However, Trump’s selection of Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff clearly indicates that Trump intends a combative agenda for his remaining two years in office. Moving forward in the face of this president’s opposition will challenge us all. We should put pressure on our newly elected officials to keep their campaign promises.

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The urgency of addressing affordability, protection of our public lands, clean air and water, climate change, tariffs, and the undeclared war on Iran cannot be overstated. The outrageous appointment of the despicable Stephen Miller as Donald Trump‘s new chief of staff is an example of the classic double down. It shows Trump’s complete contempt for the results of the 2026 election nationwide.

Anyone who does not speak out against this is complicit in what Miller has implemented since 2016, including the family separation policy and the Muslim travel ban. Not to mention the last two years of ICE abuses, excesses, detentions and deaths. Stephen Miller supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He should be arrested and charged with his many crimes.

I just called my representatives and senators and gave them their marching orders. They should call for Miller’s resignation, call for Trump‘s resignation or resign themselves. Miller is Trump’s consigliere, serving as the principal counselor to the leader of the Trump criminal organization. In November 1942, Winston Churchill said after an Allied victory in Egypt, “Now this is not the end.

It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning. ” When ‘We the People’ fire Stephen Miller — as we essentially did in the election of November 2026 — it will, perhaps, be the end of the beginning of our fight against fascism and white supremacy in the United States.

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While I cannot completely disagree with the conclusion, the article misses another key point: the Republican Congress’s role in their meek cowering and evasion of responsibility that is clearly required by the Constitution. Why couldn’t they see their own road to ruin?

They knowingly and silently went along with so many of Trump’s actions that harm the country and infuriate the voters: the war in Iran, the tariffs, the gutting of health programs, the cruelty of ICE, approval of a blatantly unqualified cabinet, the deterioration of our relations with allies , the rampant corruption, the unspeakable firehose of hate and fear, the threats to voting, the fake promise of controlling inflation on day one. And they let Trump build gaudy monuments to himself.

In the end, it was the feckless Republican Congress that did themselves and their party in. They could have stood up to Trump and saved it.