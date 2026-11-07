Stephen Miller, driving force behind 'Operation Midway Blitz,' named Trump's new chief of staff

Days after a midterm election that saw monumental gains for Democrats, President Donald Trump announced his longest-serving chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has resigned.

President Donald Trump announced in a social media post on Friday that chief of staff Susie Wiles is out at the White House and his top aide Stephen Miller will replace her in the job.

Days after a midterm election that saw monumental gains for Democrats, President Donald Trump announced his longest-serving chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has resigned.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

"I wanted to make a change. I think Susie has done a very good job, a great job. But at this point, Stephen has been great. Sometimes in life you have to make moves," Trump said.

Miller has been a driving force behind the administration's immigration crackdown, including "Operation Midway Blitz" in the Chicago area.

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"Who's going to stand up and say, 'the cartels are gone, the criminal migrants are gone, the gangs are gone. America is for Americans and Americans only?

'" Miller previously said. Wisconsin State Trooper detained by ICE while awaiting asylum decision "He's the one who is fomenting so much of this anger. Stephen Miller is a very dangerous man," said U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, a Democrat representing Illinois' 1st District.

Jackson, who was just reelected to his third term in office, says Miller's elevation signals this administration will take a combative stance with Democrats, as they take control of both chambers of Congress.

"This shows a level of being tone deaf and a level of arrogance and meanness and cruelty," Jackson said. "I expect him to go full speed ahead with the time he has left of 730 days to be even more destructive with Stephen Miller now as the chief of staff that can execute his policy.

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" And Illinois' new senator-elect, Democrat Juliana Stratton, called Miller "the architect of some of the most repugnant, evil actions of the Trump administration," writing that "rather than changing course, Donald Trump is doubling down. " For his part, Miller wrote on social media that "The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. "Ex-head of local FBI alleges DOJ forced protester investigations