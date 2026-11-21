White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claims President Trump's final term will surpass all past achievements. Miller listed deregulation, border security, and economic wins.

President Donald Trump designated White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as the most powerful man in the world during a significant Friday press briefing. This public endorsement underscores the intense trust Trump places in his new top aide, who replaced Susie Wiles just last week. The declaration came as Miller took to the lectern to deliver a comprehensive defense of the administration's record over the past twenty-two months.

Miller declared that the final two years of President Trump's term will represent the greatest period in American history. He argued that the current leadership has already outpaced any previous presidency in terms of tangible legislative and executive accomplishments. The Chief of Staff utilized this platform to vigorously defend the administration's actions against various forms of political criticism.

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He detailed a comprehensive list of what he described as historic successes, spanning from economic reforms to national security initiatives. Miller cited the administration as the first in history to achieve net deregulation while also ending diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates. He further highlighted the termination of transgender policies as a key cultural victory for the government.

The Chief of Staff emphasized record numbers in deportations and border security, claiming these efforts resulted in record-low crime rates across the nation. He pointed to record-low murder rates as direct evidence of the administration's effective law enforcement strategies. These security measures were presented as essential components of a broader national restoration project.

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On the energy front, Miller touted record production of American fossil fuels and coal as major economic wins. He also noted the activation of the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the nineteen-seventies. These energy milestones were framed as crucial steps toward complete national energy independence and security.

Miller asserted that the administration fully rebuilt the United States military and the federal law enforcement apparatus. He characterized the decision to take on drug cartels using lethal force as unprecedented in American history. This aggressive stance was presented as a necessary evolution in the war against illicit narcotics trafficking networks.

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the administration inherited inflation rates exceeding twenty percent year-over-year from the Biden administration. He claimed the country now boasts the strongest economy in American history, featuring the fastest wage growth ever recorded. Miller contrasted this current prosperity with what he described as four years of international humiliation under the previous leadership.

Regarding foreign policy, Miller stated that the United States has rebalanced all global trading relationships and rebuilt its standing on the world stage. He specifically mentioned reforming relationships with Russia and China while also claiming to have taken over Venezuela in less than an hour. He cited the doubling of United States oil reserves overnight as a significant strategic victory for national energy security.

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Looking ahead, Miller asserted that the next two years will be even more astonishing than the past twenty-two months. He expressed immense pride in serving as Chief of Staff for President Trump, stating his commitment to overseeing the White House staff. His goal is to ensure continued delivery of wins for what he described as an extraordinary American leader.

Miller framed the upcoming period as a continuation of extraordinary leadership that will redefine American historical standards for presidential achievement. He stated that no president has done what Trump has done over the last two years. The prediction suggests a sustained era of aggressive policy implementation and rapid administrative action.