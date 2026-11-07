Stephen Miller Appointed White House Chief of Staff on November 9

President Trump confirms Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff on November 9, 2026, following Democratic midterms gains. Wiles joins the political operation.

President Donald Trump officially announced that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will assume the role of White House Chief of Staff on Monday, November 9, 2026. The leadership transition follows significant changes in the congressional landscape where Democrats reclaimed majority control in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during the recent midterm elections.

Miller Takes Over Chief of Staff Role

Trump revealed the personnel shift on his social media platform, Truth Social, specifying that Miller has been selected to lead the executive branch operations starting November 9. The President described Miller as the current Deputy Chief of Staff and highlighted his status as one of the most trusted advisors within the current administration.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

This strategic appointment places Miller in a position of immense influence over White House policy and daily operations as the administration faces a new political reality with an opposition-controlled Congress. The move signals a consolidation of trusted allies in key administrative roles during a period of potential legislative friction.

Susie Wiles Moves to Political Operation

Susie Wiles, who has served as the current White House Chief of Staff, will transition into the Trump Political Operation. President Trump publicly thanked Wiles for her exceptional service and credited her with doing a great job during her tenure. He explicitly stated that her contributions have been outstanding and integral to the administration's progress.

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Wiles acknowledged the change by declaring that Monday marks her final day in the White House Chief of Staff position. She expressed that serving President Trump has been the honor of her lifetime and voiced pride in the collective accomplishments achieved under their shared leadership.

Wiles specifically cited major achievements including securing the border, implementing tax cuts, strengthening the economy, and advancing the America First agenda. Her shift to the political wing suggests a continued close association with the President despite leaving her executive staff role.

Trump Denies Past Speculation About Wiles Departure

The announcement comes months after Trump dismissed reports indicating he was evaluating candidates to replace Wiles. The President firmly labeled such stories as fake, telling reporters in October that there was zero chance of Wiles being replaced at that time.

He reiterated his high regard for Wiles, stating that the rumors surrounding her potential departure were baseless. Trump emphasized that Wiles had been incredible in her role, validating his confidence in her performance prior to this scheduled transition.

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Context of Midterm Election Shifts

This leadership reshuffle occurs in the aftermath of the midterm elections where Democrats successfully took back the majority in both chambers of Congress. The change in legislative control likely influenced the decision to install Miller, a key ideological ally, in the top staff position.

The transition of Wiles to the political operation and Miller's elevation to Chief of Staff represents a strategic realignment of resources within the Trump ecosystem. The administration is adapting its structure to navigate the new political environment established by the recent electoral results.