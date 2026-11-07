Stephen Miller to Become White House Chief of Staff Monday, Replacing Susie Wiles

Stephen Miller replaces Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, cementing his role as President Trump's most trusted advisor on policy and immigration.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will take over as White House chief of staff on Monday, replacing Susie Wiles, who is moving to lead the Trump Political Operation. Miller, 41, praised Trump in a post on X, calling him 'the most transformative political leader in American History' as he prepared to step into the role.

Miller credited Trump with rescuing the country and promised to fight for the administration's agenda from his new post. He called the appointment the high point of his career and thanked Wiles for her service. Miller has been at Trump's side since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Also read Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, Trump says

The promotion gives Miller day-to-day control of the executive branch's operations, extending his influence far beyond his previous titles of deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. Trump praised Miller on Truth Social as one of his most trusted advisers, signaling that the president sees him as his primary strategic voice in the West Wing.

Wiles announced her exit on X, calling the job 'the honor of a lifetime' and saying Trump had made the right choice in selecting Miller. She guided Trump's 2024 campaign before taking the White House post in January 2025, and she stayed in her role through a breast cancer diagnosis disclosed in the spring.

Advertisement

Miller served as a senior adviser and director of speechwriting during Trump's first term. After leaving office, he ran the conservative group America First Legal before returning to the West Wing in 2025. In that role, he drove the second-term deportation push and the border crackdown, and he is known for hardline immigration tactics and strict enforcement.

Axios reported, citing unnamed sources, that Miller opposed the administration's war in Iran. A Trump adviser told the outlet that 'Stephen is a wartime adviser' built for the coming clashes with a Democratic Congress, after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm vote.

The appointment has already drawn sharp criticism. Senator Thom Tillis called the decision a colossal mistake, and Representative Jamie Raskin described Miller as a sadist, while Democrats prepare to use their new House and Senate powers to challenge the administration's executive actions.

As chief of staff, Miller will manage the relationship between the White House and the incoming Democratic majority while defending Trump's core priorities. His ability to navigate these institutional conflicts will shape how much of the president's agenda survives the next legislative fight.