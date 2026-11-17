Stephen King announces The End Times: Volume One, a new Richard Bachman project co-written with Benjamin Percy, set to release in 2027.

Stephen King has officially unveiled the next chapter in his intricate literary mythology, revealing that a new book series connected to his famous Richard Bachman pen-name is in active production. The project, titled The End Times: Volume One, is scheduled for a formal release in 2027, continuing the legacy of the author who first adopted a pseudonym to escape the shadow of his own horror success.

End Times: Volume One Release Details

The initial installment of this new series, The End Times: Volume One, will be published in 2027. This announcement confirms that the serialized stories, which have been appearing in monthly newspaper format since November 2025, are being collected into a single definitive volume. The final monthly issues in this sequence are set to be released until the end of 2026, creating a buildup of anticipation for fans who have been tracking the narrative since its inception.

Also read Evil Cancellation: Why Stephen King Praised the Horror Drama

Bachman Widow Claudia Bachman and Percy

King has brought the fictional widow of his deceased pen-name, Claudia Inez Bachman, into the fold as a central narrative device for this new project. Claudia Bachman, a character who has previously appeared in King's The Dark Tower series, is portrayed in this new lore as the publisher behind Bad Hand Books. She is collaborating with novelist Benjamin Percy, who is credited as the writer executing the stories under this shared pseudonymous framework, effectively bridging the gap between the fictional universe and the real-world authors.

Post-Apocalyptic The Stand Connection

The narrative of The End Times is deeply rooted in the post-apocalyptic world established in King's novel The Stand. The story centers on a newspaper located in the town of North End, Minnesota, documenting the chaos as the deadly virus Captain Trips takes over the region. Readers are provided with a ground-level perspective of how the survivors navigate the destruction caused by the pandemic, offering a fresh look at the events that unfold during the early stages of the apocalypse.

Advertisement

Timeline Comparisons And Reader Excitement

Fans of The Stand have been carefully comparing the timeline of The End Times with the original novel since the stories began publishing in 2025. This cross-referencing has generated significant buzz, with many readers analyzing the subtle details and chronological alignments between the two works. The upcoming complete volume is expected to further excite the dedicated fanbase, who appreciate the deep lore and interconnected history that King has built around his various writing identities.

Legacy Of Richard Bachman Pen-Name

This latest development strengthens the enduring mystery surrounding King's Richard Bachman persona, which he first utilized in 1977 to publish novels outside his typical horror genre. The initial Bachman book, Rage, was released in 1977, followed by titles such as The Long Walk and The Running Man. By integrating Claudia Bachman and connecting these new stories to his broader bibliography, King continues to blur the lines between reality and fiction, keeping his literary lore alive for new generations of readers.