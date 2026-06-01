Stephen King Show Returns in 2026, A Perfect Follow-Up to Netflix's Wayward

The Institute, a Stephen King adaptation, is set to return in 2026 with a new season, and it may serve as the perfect follow-up to Netflix's Wayward. The two shows share similar themes and ideas, and the new season of The Institute may explore these ideas further.

A Stephen King show is scheduled to return in 2026 with a whole new season, and it looks like it will serve as the perfect follow-up to a weird Netflix thriller.

When it comes to adaptations of Stephen King's works, 2025 was easily one of the best years. The year not only marked the release of many big-screen Stephen King projects, but even his small-screen adaptations experienced a revival. For a long time, TV adaptations of Stephen King's books were struggling to leave their mark. In 2025, however, both The Institute and It: Welcome to Derry performed well enough to be considered for new seasons.

The Institute season 2 has also officially wrapped its filming and is set to land on MGM+ towards the end of 2026. While only time will tell whether The Institute season 2 will improve upon its predecessor's story, it seems to hold immense potential. A closer look at its storyline also seems to suggest that it could be the perfect follow-up to Netflix's Wayward, which was one of the weirdest thrillers that came out in 2025.

Wayward was created as a miniseries, but The Institute could be its perfect replacement in more ways than one. Netflix's Wayward & MGM+'s The Institute Have A Very Similar Premise While Wayward's tries to ground itself in more realism, it also walks through the struggles of young institutionalized characters who are held captive in a facility. Toni Collette plays Evelyn Ward in the Netflix miniseries.

As the clinical director of Tall Pines Academy, Ward is driven by the purpose of beating down rebellious teenagers and solving adolescence. There are moments of dark comedy in Netflix's Wayward, but for the most part of its run, it makes one empathize with its young characters who are experimented on in the facility. The young characters in The Institute also face similar challenges when they are kidnapped and trapped in the titular facility.

The adults who run the facility are driven by their selfish desire to exploit the children's telekinetic and telepathic abilities. In both shows, a simultaneous investigation unfolds outside the central facilities when a small-town cop starts realizing that there is more to them that meets the eye. Ultimately, in both Wayward and The Institute, the young troubled characters reach the end of their wits and attempt to break free from the systems holding them captive.

The Institute is packed with supernatural twists and seems more reminiscent of shows like Stranger Things. However, given how both The Institute and Wayward dabbled with similar ideas surrounding confinement, surveillance, manipulation, and the negligence of adults towards the troubles of the young, it seems fair to say they are both two sides of the same coin.

The Institute's Confirmed Season 2 Can Be The Perfect Wayward Follow-Up Since Wayward was a miniseries on Netflix, it wrapped its story with eight episodes and cannot be expected to return with new installments. Interestingly, The Institute, too, would have worked quite well as a one-season adaptation of the original Stephen King novel. In season 1, The Institute seems to completely exhaust the source material's story. Despite this, The Institute has been renewed for season 2.

The next installment of the MGM+ series will reportedly extend beyond the original book's narrative and dive deeper into its explorations of systemic oppression and institutional abuse. While this creative decision carries some risk, it also gives the series an opportunity to expand on ideas that the novel only touched upon. By introducing story beats surrounding percognition, The Institute season 1's ending chapter already left enough for more stories to be told.

These subtle developments in the show's season 1 hint that it will further embrace its supernatural aspects in season 2. Its heavy inclination towards supernatural horror in season 2 might make it seem less like Wayward in the upcoming installment.

However, its thematic core will still likely make it seem reminiscent of the one-season Netflix series. Owing to this, viewers who enjoyed Wayward on Netflix should certainly watch MGM+'s take on Stephen King's The Institute





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Stephen King The Institute Netflix's Wayward TV Adaptations MGM+ Season 2 Supernatural Horror Systemic Oppression Institutional Abuse

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