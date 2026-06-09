A guide to Stephen King's scariest short stories, including 'Children of the Corn', 'Autopsy Room Four', 'The Mangler', 'Cain Rose Up', and more.

If you like horror, but stick to Stephen King ’s novels without diving into his short fiction, you're missing out. He's written plenty of short stories and novellas, with some of the former being digestible in minutes, and some of the latter only taking about an hour or two to get through.

Below, though, the genuinely short stuff is going to be focused on. These aren't necessarily the very best Stephen King short stories, but they all rank highly among King's scariest short stories.

Fear is, admittedly, quite subjective, so there's a good chance you won't agree with everything here, if you're into King's short fiction, but all these ones are outlined because they're well worth seeking out if you're not really caught up on Stephen King's shorter works, and are curious which short stories of his stack up, in quality, to some of his best horror novels (like Pet Sematary, 'Salem's Lot, and The Shining, to name just a few). 10 "Children of the Corn" (1977) While "Children of the Corn" is a short story, it's had quite the legacy in terms of inspiring a whole series of horror movies, though it's only the first that's generally watchable (and even then, not great or anything).

The original short story appeared in Penthouse in 1977, and then Night Shift, King's first published collection, in 1978, and is about a couple experiencing an escalating nightmarish series of events after striking a boy with their car.

"Children of the Corn" feels like vintage Stephen King, in the sense that it starts out in a clear and instantly immersive way, has its inciting incident early, and then keeps getting wilder in a way that makes it hard to stop reading. Plenty of it's plenty creepy, and it's understandable why it's one of King's better-known short stories.

Like Follow Followed Children of the Corn R Horror Thriller Release Date March 9, 1984 Runtime 92 minutes Director Fritz Kiersch Writers George Goldsmith, Stephen King Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse 9 "Autopsy Room Four" (1997) "Autopsy Room Four" was published originally in 1997, in the limited collection called Six Stories, but is more easily accessible in 2002's Everything's Eventual, which is a surprisingly strong collection of short stories (plus some novellas). This one's premise concerns a man who is paralyzed and yet still very much alive inside an autopsy room, continually grappling with the terror that comes with not being able to alert those about to conduct an autopsy on him.

It's a great piece of psychological horror, milking that straightforward premise for all it's worth, albeit without overextending things to the point where it stops being frightening and compelling.

"Autopsy Room Four" also takes inspiration from an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and then itself has been made into a short film and its own episode of Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King. All that speaks to it being a timelessly unsettling (and yet also oddly compelling) idea for a story. 8 "The Mangler" (1978) Like many of the short stories being mentioned here, "The Mangler" first appeared in a magazine (here being a 1972 issue of Cavalier) before showing up in one of King's official story collections (the previously mentioned Night Shift).

This one does follow what would become a bit of a Stephen King formula in the sense that the premise is "there's an object, and it has come alive, and it's evil and dangerous.

" If you can go along with that kind of story, these Stephen King works can be creepy. "The Mangler" is helped by the fact that it doesn't draw things out too long, avoiding falling into the trap of getting too silly, with it being arguably the right kind of campy horror.

Also, the evil object here is one that's kind of intimidating even without the supernatural element, being a large speed ironing and folding machine in an industrial laundry, so that also helps the overall short story out. 7 "Cain Rose Up" (1968) To highlight how there can be a distinction between the "best" Stephen King short stories and the "scariest," here's "Cain Rose Up," which is one that doesn't tend to get a lot of love, and it is admittedly a bit clunky; perhaps a bit too straightforward, too.

It appears in the Skeleton Crew collection (which is mostly short stories, plus some novella-length stuff), and was originally published way back in 1968, in Ubris magazine, making it one of King's earliest published works (this was six years before his first published novel, Carrie). Put simply, "Cain Rose Up" is about a young man carrying out a rampage at his college, armed with a sniper rifle.

It's pretty ghoulish, especially given how similar it feels to the University of Texas tower shooting, which only happened two years earlier than "Cain Rose Up" was originally published. And then with the rise of school shootings later in the century (and beyond, unfortunately), it's become further hard to read





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