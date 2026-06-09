The Boroughs, a Netflix series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, has garnered an impressive 15 million views on Netflix over two weeks and remains in the streamer's Top 10 TV shows. The show has also received a high Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, making it one of Netflix's biggest debuts. The series stands out from other sci-fi shows due to its unique cast of older actors, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard.

Stephen King 's Praise for Netflix 's The Boroughs Sparks Interest in the Series. The show, created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews , has garnered an impressive 15 million views on Netflix over two weeks and remains in the streamer's Top 10 TV shows.

King recently expressed his love for the series on Threads, calling it an 'absolute delight.

' The Boroughs has also received a high Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, making it one of Netflix's biggest debuts. The series stands out from other sci-fi shows due to its unique cast of older actors, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard. The show's creators have also developed unique characters that the cast helps bring to life, making it a refreshing change from the typical younger protagonists found in science fiction series.

The Boroughs is a testament to Netflix's trend of streaming and prestige TV giving meaty roles to established actors. The show's success has sparked interest in its unique storyline and cast, with many fans eager to see what's next for the series. The show's creators, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, have taken a unique approach to the sci-fi genre by focusing on older protagonists and giving them complex, developed characters.

This approach has paid off, with The Boroughs becoming one of Netflix's biggest hits. The show's success is also a testament to the power of science fiction as a genre, with its ability to captivate audiences and inspire new ideas. The Boroughs is a must-watch for fans of science fiction and anyone looking for a unique and engaging storyline.

The show's cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard, deliver standout performances that bring the characters to life. The show's creators have also taken a unique approach to the sci-fi genre by incorporating elements of mystery and suspense, making it a thrilling ride for viewers. The Boroughs is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting science fiction series.

The show's success has also sparked interest in its unique cast of older actors, with many fans eager to see what's next for the series. The show's creators have taken a unique approach to the sci-fi genre by focusing on older protagonists and giving them complex, developed characters. This approach has paid off, with The Boroughs becoming one of Netflix's biggest hits.

The show's success is also a testament to the power of science fiction as a genre, with its ability to captivate audiences and inspire new ideas. The Boroughs is a must-watch for fans of science fiction and anyone looking for a unique and engaging storyline. The show's cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard, deliver standout performances that bring the characters to life.

The show's creators have also taken a unique approach to the sci-fi genre by incorporating elements of mystery and suspense, making it a thrilling ride for viewers. The Boroughs is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting science fiction series. The show's success has also sparked interest in its unique cast of older actors, with many fans eager to see what's next for the series.

The show's creators have taken a unique approach to the sci-fi genre by focusing on older protagonists and giving them complex, developed characters. This approach has paid off, with The Boroughs becoming one of Netflix's biggest hits. The show's success is also a testament to the power of science fiction as a genre, with its ability to captivate audiences and inspire new ideas.

The Boroughs is a must-watch for fans of science fiction and anyone looking for a unique and engaging storyline. The show's cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard, deliver standout performances that bring the characters to life. The show's creators have also taken a unique approach to the sci-fi genre by incorporating elements of mystery and suspense, making it a thrilling ride for viewers.

The Boroughs is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting science fiction series





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The Boroughs Netflix Stephen King Jeffrey Addiss Will Matthews Alfred Molina Geena Davis Bill Pullman Alfre Woodard Rotten Tomatoes Top 10 TV Shows Sci-Fi Series

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