Stephen King's Horror Series Seeks to Redefine the Spooky Town

A new horror series, Widow’s Bay, takes a unique approach to exploring the sinister underbelly of small towns and the trials of bringing relevance to remote areas.

For decades, no one has perfected the art of horror in a small town quite like Stephen King . The king of horror for a reason, the renowned author explores the brutality beneath the surface of seemingly banal locations .

Salem’s Lot was the first to show how even the most innocuous places can have a seedy underbelly — and that’s before the vampires arrive. Stories like It and Pet Sematary also demonstrate how small communities in Maine harbor dark secrets, and now a new 10-part horror Apple TV series has ambitiously taken on that mantle. Currently in its debut season, Widow’s Bay is a delightful homage to the best parts of King’s work.

Also set in a remote community in Maine, the series follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), who is intent on making his local island town the next Martha’s Vineyard. Things go awry when the titular town falters under a mysterious curse. During Tom’s mad dash to make his town relevant, he and the rest of the citizens endure spooky happenings that could only come from a King novel.

‘Widow’s Bay’ Perfectly Melds Humor and Horror Stephen King may have perfected the spooky town with a ragtag but unified group of citizens, but Widow’s Bay makes the concept its own. Every episode, Tom encounters a different aspect of the cursed town while butting heads with local character, Wyck (Stephen Root). The townspeople of Widow’s Bay are a superstitious bunch because of how their town was founded, but there is a thin line between superstition and belief. COLLIDE





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Stephen King Horror Small Town Banal Locations Salem’S Lot It Pet Sematary Mysterious Curse Unified Group Of Citizens Substitute Ravaged By Superstition Wyck

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