Stephen King's 2022 adaptation of Firecenter is now available on Peacock, joining a catalog of mixed reception adaptations. Zac Efron stars in the critically panned pyrokinetic thriller.

The 2022 film adaptation of Stephen King's Firecenter is officially streaming on Peacock, offering viewers the chance to watch one of the most criticized versions of the author's work in recent years. This release comes as King continues to dominate headlines with his latest novel, Other Worlds Than These, which was published just last month.

Ryan Keira Armstrong stars as Charlie McGee, an eight-year-old girl with devastating pyrokinetic powers. Her parents, played by Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon, were subjects in a government experiment that granted them psychic abilities. Charlie becomes a target for The Shop, a sinister agency seeking to weaponize her unique talents.

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The narrative follows Andy and Charlie as they flee after Vicky is killed. They are hunted by Jane Hollister, portrayed by Gloria Reuben, who leads the government agency. They also face John Rainbird, played by Michael Greyeyes, a deranged assassin working for The Shop. The movie compresses King's sprawling novel into a tight two-hour runtime.

Critics largely dismissed the film upon its initial release, resulting in a mere 10 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Alyse Wax of Collider described the production as unremarkable, a sentiment shared by most reviewers. Despite this harsh reception, Peacock now makes the film accessible for those interested in seeing the production firsthand.

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King's extensive bibliography has often suffered from poor cinematic translations due to the difficulty of condensing long stories. Previous misfires include The Dark Tower, Cell, and Dreamcatcher, all of which failed to capture the essence of the source material. These failures highlight the ongoing challenge of adapting King's complex narratives for the screen.

Other projects have stretched thin source material to create endless franchises. The Children of the Corn series spawned ten sequels, remakes, and reboots after the original 1984 film. This trend of over-expansion contrasts with the frequent critical panning of standalone adaptations that miss the mark entirely.

King has generally tolerated these varied interpretations over his five-decade career. However, he has taken legal action when his name was improperly attached to unrelated projects. He successfully sued to remove his name from the 1993 film The Lawnmower Man, which had little connection to his story beyond a prop lawnmower.

This legal stance demonstrates King's selective approach to his intellectual property. It contrasts sharply with his acceptance of other troubled adaptations that still bear his brand. The Firecenter streaming release adds another chapter to this complex relationship between the author and Hollywood.

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The new adaptation joins a long list of King projects that have struggled to meet critical standards. Viewers can now watch the film on Peacock and form their own opinions. This availability allows for both ironic and serious engagement with a production that was widely overlooked upon its theatrical debut.

King's ability to remain a hitmaker for fifty years is unmatched in the literary world. His recent work continues to draw attention, even as older adaptations find new life on streaming platforms. The Firecenter release on Peacock ensures this specific version remains part of the broader cultural conversation around King's legacy.