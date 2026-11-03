Stephen King Requests ATM Scene for The Institute Season 2 Premiere

Author Stephen King specifically requested a scene where characters use telekinetic powers to withdraw cash from an ATM in the upcoming second season of The Institute.

Stephen King has issued a specific creative directive for the upcoming second season of his television adaptation, The Institute. The bestselling author explicitly requested that the young protagonists demonstrate their supernatural abilities by using telekinetic powers to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine.

King's Specific Visual Request

This precise scene requirement was highlighted by actor Ben Barnes, who portrays the character Tim Jamieson in the series. Barnes noted that King made this request very deliberately, indicating that the author had a clear, specific visual in mind when conceiving the show's direction. The scene will likely serve as both a practical application of the children's gifts and a moment of empowerment for the characters who have endured trauma.

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Barnes connected with King's mindset, observing that creators often hold very specific images when dreaming or conjuring stories. He explained that having a distinct visual goal helps ground the narrative in tangible reality. King's desire to see the children interact with modern financial infrastructure through their powers adds a layer of normalcy to their extraordinary circumstances.

Thematic Continuity and Showrunner Connection

The Institute showrunner Benjamin Cavell brings a pre-existing professional relationship with the author to the production. Cavell previously co-created and executive-produced the Paramount+ adaptation of King's 2020 novel, The Stand. This history has allowed King to trust Cavell with bringing his complex literary themes to the screen in the MGM+ series.

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According to Barnes, King was quite thrilled with how the first season of The Institute turned out thematically. The production team focused on incorporating signature King elements such as fighting back against oppressive authority figures and the corruption of innocence. These themes are central to the narrative arc involving the abducted children.

The series continues to explore the power of youth, specifically supernatural power, to stand up for itself. The narrative asks difficult questions of the people in charge, a hallmark of King's storytelling. The creative team believes that carrying these messages forward into the second season keeps the adaptation on the right path artistically.

Cast Updates and Season Two Premise

Season Two marks the return of the core cast, including Joe Freeman, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, and Mary-Louise Parker. The ensemble is joined by new cast member Alfie Allen, known for his role in Game of Thrones. Allen will appear as Nolan Reeves, a billionaire character who introduces new dynamics to the ongoing conflict.

The second season picks up after the Season One finale, where the main characters destroyed the Institute facility. Luke Ellis, Tim Jamieson, and the other survivors are now focused on a new objective: uncovering the crimes committed by the organization. The drama, secrets, and conspiracies are set to intensify as the children navigate their post-escape lives.

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The Institute Season Two is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 8, at 9 p.m. EST on MGM+. The series continues to build on the foundation of King's 2019 novel, which follows kids with telekinetic and telepathic powers who are abducted by a mysterious organization. This release adds to a recent surge in high-profile King adaptations, including movies based on The Monkey, The Long Walk, and The Running Man.

Television audiences also have access to Mike Flanagan's new series, Carrie, which has already been renewed for a second season. The Institute Season One received a 64% critic score and a 69% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The continuation of the series suggests that MGM+ and King see significant value in expanding this dystopian thriller universe.