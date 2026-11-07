Stephen King reflects on friendship, loss and the final chapter of ‘The Talisman’ trilogy during talk in Brooklyn

The 'King of Horror' made a rare appearance at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn on Nov. 4, where best-selling author Stephen King discussed the final installment

The “King of Horror” made a rare appearance at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn on Nov. 4, where best-selling author Stephen King discussed the final installment of The Talisman trilogy and reflected on his decades-long collaboration with his late friend and co-author, Peter Straub.

, and obtain a signed copy. King sat down with Emma Straub, daughter of King’s longtime friend and collaborator Peter Straub, who worked with the famed author on the originalDuring the conversation, King fondly recalled what first drew him to his partnership with Straub, praising his distinctive writing style and describing him as having a kind of “Rolls-Royce” quality.

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“He has a kind of Rolls-Royce prose. I just loved it. It was poetic, and it was grammatical. It was classic, but at the same time had a narrative drive, and those things hardly ever go together.

I couldn’t wait to collaborate with him, and so we wroteThe King of Horror made a rare appearance at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn on Nov. 4 to discuss the final installment of The Talisman trilogy, reflecting on the decades-long collaboration with his late friend and co-author, Peter Straub. The two literary heavyweights first joined forces in 1984, using their creative talents and even a fax machine to bringto life.

The dark fantasy novel follows 12-year-old Jack Sawyer as he journeys into a parallel realm known as the Territories in search of a way to save his dying mother. , which revisited Jack as an adult detective investigating a series of gruesome murders. The third and final installment was a project both authors had long hoped to complete together.

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However, Straub died in 2022, leaving King to finish the trilogy on his own with the help of letters and notes his longtime friend had left behind. King grew solemn as he reflected on losing Straub, describing how he felt his friend’s presence while beginning the final book in his new home office in Maine, overlooking the mountains.

“When I started the book, I got this new office which faces the mountains, and it’s totally empty. And I thought, today I will start to write two or three, and I will start with that scene. And I felt like Peter was with me. I felt like he was with me,” King said.

“It’s the closest that I’ve ever had to a, you know, kind of ghostly experience. You know, he’s like, ‘Go ahead, Stevie, start and write like me. ’ So, I tried to write as much like Peter as I possibly could, and that helped through a lot of the book.

” The King of Horror made a rare appearance at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn on Nov. 4 to discuss the final installment of The Talisman trilogy, reflecting on the decades-long collaboration with his late friend and co-author, Peter Straub. The loss was profound for King, who had always imagined there would be more time for the two friends to continue creating together.

“Peter died. It was—he was like a turtle in my life. I kept saying, ‘There’ll be time. ’ We have these projects that we’re doing, and there’ll be time.

And then Peter got sick. He had various problems, and he was writing a book. And I don’t think that book has been finished,” King said. Emma Straub nodded that King was right, her father’s final manuscript, explaining that he ultimately chose to publish it unfinished.is what he decided to call it because he couldn’t finish it, and he decided not to finish it, and so he published it unfinished because that’s what he wanted,” she said.

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While King has written dozens of novels throughout his career, completing the trilogy became an especially personal undertaking. Reflecting on his own mortality and the passage of time, he spoke about wanting to continue writing for as long as he was physically able. King also looked back on his younger years, recalling the days he and Straub spent drinking and chain-smoking while working on their novels.

Decades later, however, he has a different appreciation for time and the opportunity to create.

“I think I was like 77, and I started to have the problems that you have when you’re off warranty, you know, nobody will fix you anymore. But what I found is that your life is like a boat, okay, and doctors are like barnacles. And the more doctors you collect, the slower your boat goes. I found that I was having less time to write than I really wanted, and I thought to myself, ‘I got to do this.

I got to do this while I still can,’ you know? And so I did it, and it’s an adventure story,” King said.as a standalone adventure without necessarily having read the previous two novels. He also discussed finding a way to incorporate the series’ backstory for newcomers, eventually settling on the idea of Jack keeping a notebook documenting his experiences in the Territories.

King also touched on his creative process, explaining that his stories often begin with a single image that takes shape in his imagination. He also teased another upcoming book,The conversation concluded with a roar of applause from approximately 600 attendees, celebrating the King of Horror and his enduring friendship and creative partnership that brought the trilogy to life. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer.

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