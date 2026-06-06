Stephen King Praises Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir'

The acclaimed author joins the chorus of critics lauding the superhero series for its unique style and Cage's performance.

Stephen King , renowned author and avid social media user, has recently shared his appreciation for the Nicolas Cage -led superhero series ' Spider-Noir '. The show, which premiered on MGM+ and later on Prime Video, has received widespread critical acclaim , with a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and a 93% score on the audience-driven Popcornmeter.

King praised the series on Threads, commending Nicolas Cage's performance and the 'pure pulp perfection' of the black-and-white shots. This is not the first time King has expressed his satisfaction with a recent release; he previously praised the horror-thriller novel 'A Violent Masterpiece' and Netflix's 'The Boroughs'. Spider-Noir stands out for its unique viewing option, allowing viewers to watch in either 'Authentic Black and White' or 'True-Hue Full Color'.

Cage, who has played eight superhero roles in the past, portrays Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator who fights crime in 1930s New York City as The Spider. The series also features an impressive cast, including Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Brendan Gleeson, and Jack Huston. Despite the positive reception, the renewal of Spider-Noir for a second season is still uncertain.

However, fans of the web-slinger can look forward to 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' in 2027 and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' later this year. King's next book, 'Other Words Than These', a sequel to 'The Talisman' and 'Black House', is set to be released on October 6.

Additionally, a TV miniseries adaptation of King's 1974 novel 'Carrie' will join Spider-Noir as a Prime Video offering next year





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Stephen King Spider-Noir Nicolas Cage Superhero Series Critical Acclaim Unique Viewing Option

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