Stephen King Praises Jordan Harper's New Thriller as a 'Barn-Burner' Compared to The Silence of the Lambs

Stephen King has endorsed Jordan Harper's new novel A Violent Masterpiece, calling it a 'barn-burner' and comparing its horror to The Silence of the Lambs. The book, which explores conspiracy and elite corruption in Los Angeles, has already earned high reader scores and is being touted for a potential film adaptation.

Stephen King , the world-renowned and prolific author behind classics like Carrie, The Shining, It, and Misery, has shared a glowing review for the new horror-thriller novel A Violent Masterpiece by Jordan Harper .

King, known for his influential voice on social media where he champions books and films, posted on Bluesky to hail the novel as a "barn-burner" and drew a direct comparison to the sheer terror of Thomas Harris's The Silence of the Lambs. His exact words were: "A VIOLENT MASTERPIECE, by Jordan Harper. If you like horror/ suspense/ mystery, with a hanging that parallels the Jeffrey Epstein 'suicide,' pick this barn-burner up now.

The only book that equals it for sheer terror is THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS.

" The novel, released on April 28, 2025, quickly gained popularity as a follow-up to Harper's acclaimed 2023 novel Everybody Knows. A Violent Masterpiece weaves a complex narrative around a livestream journalist, a defense lawyer, and a fixer for the ultra-rich as they navigate a sprawling conspiracy involving a missing woman, a serial killer, and powerful elites in Los Angeles.

This continues Harper's exploration of the dark underbelly of society and the entertainment industry, themes that earned Everybody Knows praise as a modern noir classic. Reader reception on Goodreads reflects this acclaim, with A Violent Masterpiece holding a score of 4.08 out of 5, compared to Everybody Knows' 3.71.

Harper's work is also attracting Hollywood attention; his 2017 novel She Rides Shotgun was adapted into a 2025 film starring Taron Egerton, and a film adaptation of Everybody Knows is currently in development. King's endorsement, seen by his 1.1 million followers on Bluesky and 6.7 million on X (formerly Twitter), is virtually guaranteed to provide a significant sales boost for A Violent Masterpiece and may accelerate its path to adaptation.

Meanwhile, King remains a dominant force in publishing and film. His 2025 novel Never Flinch has been released, and he is preparing for the October 6 launch of Other Worlds Than These. Several adaptations of his work continue to emerge, including last year's The Monkey, The Long Walk, and Edgar Wright's The Running Man, underscoring the ongoing cultural impact of his stories





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