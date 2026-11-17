Stephen King declares the British series Blue Lights the best police procedural on television, highlighting its authentic portrayal of law enforcement.

Horror legend Stephen King has officially endorsed the British television series Blue Lights as the finest police procedural currently airing. The acclaimed author, known for masterpieces like The Shining and It, took to his social media platform X to deliver high praise for the show. He specifically highlighted the Season 1 episode titled Full Moon Fever, stating it deserves all the recognition available.

King's Endorsement of Police Procedure

King's endorsement carries significant weight in the literary and entertainment worlds. He wrote on X that Blue Lights is the best cop show on TV and singled out the episode Full Moon Fever for its exceptional quality. The author also noted that a critic had aptly compared the series to The Pitt, another hit show known for its realistic medical drama portrayal. This comparison underscores the show's ability to depict the gritty realities of law enforcement with similar authenticity.

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Production Details and Cast

Blue Lights premiered on BBC One in March 2023 and has quickly gained a reputation for its raw depiction of police work. The series centers on three recruits, Grace, Annie, and Tommy, who serve with the Police Service of Northern Ireland at Blackthorn Station. The narrative follows their efforts to navigate gangs, feuds, and social divisions within the city. The cast includes Sian Brooke, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Martin McCann, Richard Dormer, Hannah McClean, Andi Osho, Jonathan Harden, and John Lynch.

Critical Acclaim and Ratings

The series has received widespread critical acclaim since its debut. It holds a 91% critic score and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. These metrics reflect positive reviews throughout its run on the air. Furthermore, the show won Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards last year. The series is available to stream on BritBox and concluded its fourth season earlier this month.

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Future of the Series and Creators

Despite its success, the future of Blue Lights on BBC One remains uncertain. The network has not yet renewed the series for a fifth season. If the show were to return, the creative leadership would change significantly. Creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson recently revealed that they have exited the production to pursue other projects. Their departure raises questions about the direction of the series if it is picked up again.

King's History with Television Adaptations

Stephen King is no stranger to the small screen, having seen many of his novels adapted for television. Recent adaptations include The Mist, Mr. Mercedes, The Outsider, The Stand, Chapelwaite, and The Institute. His first book, Carrie, was recently adapted for Prime Video by Mike Flanagan. King served as an executive producer on that project and gave it his approval, noting the positive reception from critics and audiences.

King has been open about his mixed feelings regarding adaptations of his work. He has expressed disappointment when films or shows fail to meet his expectations. However, he is also eager to recommend shows he genuinely enjoys. His positive reception of Blue Lights may attract new fans to the series. This boost in visibility could potentially influence BBC One's decision regarding a fifth season renewal.