Stephen King Praises Apple TV's Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Apple TV's Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed has been praised by Stephen King, who calls the series 'very entertaining' despite some 'goofy plot holes'. The series is a crime drama starring Tatiana Maslany as a divorced mother who becomes embroiled in a thriller after witnessing her online friend being attacked. The show blends comedy, drama, and thriller elements, and has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 86% audience score.

Stephen King is giving praise to another new Apple TV series. The legendary author is one of many viewers that has enjoyed Apple TV's Widow's Bay, the ten-episode comedic horror series where each new installment plays out like its own contained movie while still providing hints to the larger plot.

But the streamer is on a roll more generally, with its originals such as Margo's Got Money Troubles and Star City gaining attention. Apple TV's new horror series, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, is unique in its own right, but it also seems to cleverly borrow one of Stephen King's greatest storytelling tricks.

The series is a crime drama that stars Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany in the role of Paula, a divorced mother who feels some sort of passive dissatisfaction with her life. She finds joy in her conversations with a younger camboy Trevor (13 Reasons Why alum Brandon Flynn). But things take a turn one evening when she witnesses Trevor being attacked on camera during one of their conversations.

Paula tries to get the police and has to convince Detective Sofia Gonzalez, played by Dolly De Leon, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2022 dark comedy Triangle of Sadness. But the authorities think it's a scam. To say much more about the premise would spoil its fun, but the Apple TV Original ably blends the comedy of Paula's workplace, the drama of her personal life, and the thriller she's now found herself in.

The workplace part comes in handy, just as King observes, when Paula doesn't get anywhere with the police. It also leads to some fun interactions with Paula's co-workers, played by Charlie Hall and Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg. The cast of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed also includes fun supporting turns by New Girl's Jake Johnson as Paula's ex-husband and Barry's Jessy Hodges as the ex-husband's new love interest.

Small screen vets like Tara Summers, Kapil Talwalkar, and Murray Bartlett also make appearances in the crime thriller that sits at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 53 reviews, and has a high 86% audience score. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is one of Maslany's most enjoyable roles in recent years, tailored to show how good the Emmy winner is at juggling different tones. It's no surprise King is a fan. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple TV Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Stephen King Tatiana Maslany Crime Drama Comedy Thriller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple unveils macOS 27 Golden Gate with standalone Siri AI app and smarter Apple Intelligence featuresApple has previewed macOS 27 Golden Gate with a standalone Siri AI app, smarter Spotlight search, Apple Intelligence upgrades, and refreshed Liquid Glass visuals.

Read more »

Stephen King's Scariest Short StoriesA guide to Stephen King's scariest short stories, including 'Children of the Corn', 'Autopsy Room Four', 'The Mangler', 'Cain Rose Up', and more.

Read more »

Stephen King's Praise for Netflix's The Boroughs Sparks Interest in the SeriesThe Boroughs, a Netflix series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, has garnered an impressive 15 million views on Netflix over two weeks and remains in the streamer's Top 10 TV shows. The show has also received a high Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, making it one of Netflix's biggest debuts. The series stands out from other sci-fi shows due to its unique cast of older actors, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard.

Read more »

Apple Watch Models Obsolete: Five Popular Models Dropped From SupportApple has quietly dropped support for five popular Apple Watch models, leaving users without access to the latest software and new features. The affected models include the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd gen). The decision is due to the release of watchOS 27, the latest AI–centred operating system for Apple Watches.

Read more »