Stephen King Posts 798 Days Until Trump Leaves Office Amid Ongoing Feud

Stephen King uses social media to count down the 798 days remaining in Donald Trump's second term, reigniting their long-standing public disagreement over political leadership.

Bestselling author Stephen King recently utilized his social media platform to mark a significant milestone in the ongoing tenure of Donald Trump, who is currently serving his second term in the White House. The literary icon shared a new post on the platform X, explicitly highlighting the exact amount of time that remains before the current administration concludes its four-year period.

The remark has immediately attracted widespread attention, primarily due to King's long-established history of openly expressing his disapproval of the president. The author shared the message on X, writing, "798 days left until Trump is out on his fat ass." This specific comment serves as a direct reference to the scheduled end of Trump's second term, which is set to occur on January 20, 2029.

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Core Details Of The Countdown Post

While King did not add any further contextual explanation or political analysis to the remark, his choice of harsh and colloquial wording made his current stance toward the president unequivocally clear to his massive online following. The post functions as a daily reminder of the political timeline, reflecting a deep-seated opposition that has characterized his public commentary for years.

The author has regularly used social media to criticize Trump's political decisions, public statements, and overall leadership style. This latest intervention continues a pattern of engagement where King leverages his platform to voice dissent, ensuring that his political views remain a prominent part of the broader cultural conversation surrounding American politics.

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History Of Literary And Personal Disagreements

King's criticism of Trump has often included references to his own fictional characters, blending his professional work with his personal political opinions. During the 2016 presidential campaign, the author drew parallels between the real-world candidate and the antagonist in his novel Under The Dome, where Stillson eventually becomes president and threatens the world with nuclear destruction.

Stephen King had previously expressed concern about the similarities between the fictional character and Donald Trump's political ambitions. Their disagreement also spilled onto social media in 2017, marking an escalation in their public feud. After Trump blocked King on X, the author shared his reaction with followers on X, noting that the president would no longer be able to watch the adaptations of his novels It and Mr. Mercedes.

Political Stances And Future Implications

King also spoke out after the 2020 presidential election, celebrating Donald Trump's defeat with a post that highlighted the end of that specific political cycle. Over the years, Stephen King has maintained a consistent presence in political discussions on social media, and his latest post reflects that continued opposition to the current administration.

The author's decision to count down the remaining days of Trump's term underscores the intensity of his current sentiments. By specifying the number 798, King provides a concrete temporal anchor for his criticism, suggesting that he anticipates the political landscape to shift dramatically once that date arrives on January 20, 2029.

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This latest entry in the long-running dispute between the literary giant and the former president serves as a reminder of the deep divisions that exist within the public sphere. As the 798 days tick down, King's continued vocal presence ensures that his perspective remains a focal point for those who oppose the current leadership in the White House.