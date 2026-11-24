An analysis of Stephen King's non-horror TV adaptations including Golden Years, Haven, and Under the Dome, evaluating their faithfulness and critical reception.

Stephen King's name is synonymous with horror, but he has written in multiple genres over the decades. From sci-fi thrillers like The Dead Zone to fantasy series like The Dark Tower, King's books are incredibly varied. While it might seem like every TV adaptation of King's novels involves horror, there have actually been some adaptations of his non-horror works over the years. However, as with most Stephen King adaptations, the quality varies across the board.

Some of these non-horror adaptations are mostly faithful to the source material, while others are so different from the original work, they have almost nothing in common. A few are well-written, incredibly compelling, and look fantastic. Then, there are the others that might be entertaining, but suffer from writing and pacing issues. A few Stephen King non-horror works still haven't been adapted or used to their full potential, so while this handful of shows is all that's available now, hopefully, more adaptations will be made in the future.

Also read The Institute Season 2 Surpasses Stephen King Original Book Darkness

Golden Years Miniseries Overview

Golden Years is likely a show few remember, as it aired only seven episodes on CBS in 1991. For those wondering when they missed the Stephen King novel of the same name - there wasn't one. This adaptation actually came after King had written down the idea for it in a notebook, where it sat for years. He eventually decided to write it as a novel for television, according to an interview in The New York Times, which resulted in this miniseries.

While Golden Years was designed as a lead-in to a regular series, CBS opted not to pick it up. As a result, the TV show ended on a cliffhanger, though the home video version changed a few minutes of the last episode to give it a more hopeful ending. The series followed Harlan Williams, an elderly janitor who is exposed to chemicals after an explosion in a secret lab.

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As a result, he begins aging in reverse, which gets the attention of those in charge of the lab. Soon, Harlan and his wife have to go on the run, where they meet Terry Spann, who has decided to help protect them. Of course, Harlan's sudden youthful tendencies aren't the only powers to develop; as time goes on, other strange things begin to happen.

Starring Keith Szarabajka, Frances Sternhagen, R.D. Call, and Felicity Huffman, Golden Years is a decent little sci-fi thriller that mostly suffers from pacing issues and underdeveloped plot elements. It also suffers from a lack of conclusion due to its cancellation after just one season on CBS in 1991.

Haven Show Deviations

The second-longest-running Stephen King adaptation, Haven, is based on King's The Colorado Kid only in the loosest sense. While the novel is a crime mystery involving the mysterious death of a stranger and a pair of older journalists sharing his tale with a newer, much younger journalist, Haven basically borrows only a few names, the location, and minor elements from the novel.

The show still involves a dead man nicknamed The Colorado Kid, but it's more of a procedural with supernatural elements. When FBI Agent Audrey Parker arrives in the small town of Haven on a routine case, she soon discovers more is going on beneath its surface. The people of the town are afflicted with what they call The Troubles.

These supernatural afflictions range from having what one draws come true to being a human bullet magnet. She soon quits the FBI and joins the local police, helping those who are Troubled, while also trying to figure out the mystery of her past. It's kind of like The X-Files but with a lower budget and less charm, and eventually the lore gets amazingly convoluted.

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However, Emily Rose as Park is compelling, while Eric Balfour as Duke Crocker is a blast. Best of all, Edge, the wrestler who used to tag team with Christian in the early aughts, is in the show and does a surprisingly good job. The series ran from 2010 to 2015, becoming the second-longest-running adaptation of King's work during that period.

Under the Dome Changes

Under the Dome is another adaptation that varies considerably from its source material. However, in this case, Stephen King took to his website during its first season to reassure fans upset about the differences and to say he wholeheartedly approved of the changes thus far. He also pointed out that the novel covers eight days, while the TV show covers a far longer period, so some changes were necessary.

Those changes worked, too, as the first season of the series was intriguing. The series follows the town of Chester's Mill, where, as one might guess, an indestructible, transparent dome appears one day, cutting the town off from the outside world. While the military and others outside try to figure out how to get rid of the dome, those inside are left to survive dwindling resources.

The inevitability of people turning on one another as fear takes hold is a central theme in the early episodes. However, fans and critics both soured on the series when it returned for its second and third season. The ratings dropped significantly, leading to the cancellation of the show after 2015.