The 40th anniversary of Stephen King's IT arrives with a limited 1,088-page hardcover featuring a new introduction by Matt and Ross Duffer, releasing November 26.

Stephen King's iconic horror novel IT is receiving a significant physical update to mark four decades since its initial publication. A deluxe 40th-anniversary edition is scheduled for release on November 26, offering collectors a high-quality hardcover version of the sprawling literary masterpiece.

Deluxe Anniversary Edition Specifications

The new hardcover edition contains 1,088 pages and is being published by Hodder & Stoughton. This specific print run is strictly limited to 1,010 copies, each of which will be hand-numbered by the publisher. A unique physical feature of this edition is that the image of Pennywise the clown is printed across the page edges, creating a distinctive visual effect when the book is closed. The release date for this UK edition is confirmed as November 26.

Also read Evil Cancellation: Why Stephen King Praised the Horror Drama

Duffer Brothers Provide New Introduction

For this anniversary release, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have contributed a new introduction to the text. Their involvement aligns with the show's heavy inspiration from King's work, particularly its focus on children facing supernatural threats in a seemingly normal town. The Duffers' commentary offers a modern perspective on the classic narrative, bridging the gap between the 1986 publication and contemporary horror fandom.

US Edition and Wider Celebration

The anniversary celebration extends beyond the UK market with a separate U.S. edition being published by Scribner. This dual-release strategy ensures that collectors in both major English-speaking markets have access to commemorative versions of the book. The broader celebration serves as an excuse for long-time readers and new fans to revisit the story of Derry, Maine, and the Losers' Club.

Advertisement

Original Narrative Structure and Length

King's original 1986 story provides the monster with an entire town to hide in, detailing the history of a place that repeatedly loses children while authorities look elsewhere. The narrative follows seven individuals, giving the author more than one thousand pages to explore their psychological journey. The text explores how the kids know something is wrong with Derry but struggle to get adults to listen, a theme that resonates deeply with the adult versions of the characters who have learned to forget.

Comparing Book and Screen Adaptations

Anyone approaching the book after watching the films faces a much longer summer with characters like Bill, Beverly, and Richie. The source material offers considerably more Derry to explore compared to the cinematic adaptations. While Tim Curry famously portrayed the monster in the earlier TV movie, King's novel provides a far more extensive backstory for the town and its inhabitants. This deluxe edition invites readers to spend more time in that environment, examining the complex reasons the Losers' Club wanted to leave in the first place.