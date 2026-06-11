Stephen King Film Adaptation in the Works: Director Ben Young to Helm 'Mister Yummy'

Ben Young, a director with a background in writing and directing films, has been tapped to helm the film adaptation of Stephen King's short story 'Mister Yummy.' The story follows an elderly man who befriends a fellow resident and experiences visions of death.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Another frightening Stephen King film adaptation is in the works, and there’s a big update on the horror movie ’s progress.

In November 2015, King published the short story collection The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, and "Mister Yummy" was among the 20 tales. Ten years later, it was announced that a film adaptation of Mister Yummy was in development. Eight months later, it’s now been revealed who will direct the project. Deadline reports that director Ben Young has been tapped to helm the film version of Mister Yummy.

Young’s prior movie credits include 2016’s Hounds of Love (which he also wrote), 2018’s Extinction, and 2023’s Devil’s Peak. He’s also directed episodes like Scrublands, Run, and The Artful Dodger. Young told the publication the following about his involvement, which Troy Abruzzise is writing: Stephen King was one of the first authors I ever read religiously, so getting to work on something that came from his imagination is a genuine honour.

What I love about Mister Yummy is that the horror is inseparable from the humanity. It’s creepy, moving, character-driven, and exactly the kind of movie I’d line up to see. It’s also the first feature I’ll direct that I’ve also written on since Hounds of Love, so helping shape the script into the kind of Stephen King film I’d want to experience myself has been a real joy.

"Mister Yummy" follows an elderly man named Ollie Franklin, who’s living out the final years at a retirement community, and befriends a fellow resident named Dave Calhoun. Ollie tells Dave about visions of death he sees in the form of Mister Yummy, a figure from his past.

As the clock counts down on Ollie’s life, and he has trouble distinguishing between his memories and supernatural forces, he recalls to Dave his experiences living as a gay man in the United States. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams is King’s sixth collection of short stories and tenth overall, counting the novellas he’s put together over the years.

"Mister Yummy" is the first story from this particular collection to get the film adaptation treatment. Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins, and Megan Freels Johnston from Intrinsic Value Films are producing the upcoming horror movie with Josh Kesselman and Thomas Mahoney from Handsome Watson.

"Mister Yummy" is the latest King-written short story to be turned into a movie. Other recent examples include 2020’s Children of the Corn (the third adaptation of this particular tale), 2023’s The Boogeyman, and 2025’s The Monkey.

Additionally, the Epix TV series Chapelwaite, which only ran for one season and consisted of 10 episodes, was loosely based on King’s 1978 short story"Jerusalem’s Lot," which was included in his Night Shift collection. The initial news of the Mister Yummy adaptation arrived the same month that The Running Man, based on King’s same-named 1982 book, was released in theaters. The Monkey preceded it in February 2025, and The Long Walk followed it in September.

MGM+ also launched its TV adaptation of King’s The Institute last July, and it’s been renewed for season 2. Looking ahead to other upcoming Stephen King movies, Billy Summers, The Stand, and a new take on The Mist are all in various stages of development. On the TV front, Prime Video’s miniseries adaptation of Carrie is expected to premiere this October.

Follow Followed Stephen King Birthdate September 21, 1947 Birthplace Portland, Maine, USA Notable Projects The Shawshank Redemption, The Shining, It, The Stand, Misery, The Dark Tower, Mr. Mercedes, Carrie Height 6 feet 4 inches Professions Author, Screenwriter, Producer, Director, Acto





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