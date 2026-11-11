Stephen King Announces Final Holly Gibney Novel: "Anything For Holly"

Stephen King has revealed the title of the last book featuring detective Holly Gibney, "Anything For Holly," set to be his next major release.

Stephen King has announced that the detective Holly Gibney will appear in one final novel, titled Anything For Holly . The new title represents the last chapter in King's expanding crime series that began with the 2014 novel Mr. Mercedes . The announcement came during a recent interview with the horror podcast Talking Scared, where King confirmed the book's existence and stated it would be his final story featuring the character.

Core Details of the New Release

In the interview, King did not disclose any plot specifics for Anything For Holly , but he clarified that the novel will close the arc of Holly's character development. It will also be released as the next major book in King's catalog, following the 2022 thriller If It Bleeds and the 2023 anthology Holly . The story will maintain the psychological, crime‑driven tone that has become a hallmark of the series.

Also read Stephen King Reads All 13,467 Novels by 2025; Top Unadapted Books Remain on Screen

Stakeholder Positions and Series Evolution

Holly Gibney first appeared in Mr. Mercedes , where she assisted retired detective Bill Hodges in solving a series of murders. Since then, King has expanded the character's narrative across at least five novels: Mr. Mercedes , If It Bleeds , Holly , and two yet unnamed titles that continue the series. The new book will bring Holly's total appearances to eight, placing her among the richest characters in King's oeuvre. Currently, Rand al'Thor from The Dark Tower series leads the list with the most stories, yet Holly's growing presence reflects the author's fascination with modern, relatable protagonists.

Advertisement

Real‑World Impact and Upcoming Actions

Fans of the series are now anticipating a definitive conclusion to Holly's journey. The announcement has energized the horror community, sparking discussions on social media and fan forums about potential plot directions. King's statement that this will be the final novel suggests that future releases will focus on other iconic characters, such as Randall Flagg from The Dark Tower. While no publication date has been released, the confirmation of the title sets the stage for marketing pushes, pre‑orders, and promotional interviews in the coming months.

Next Steps for Readers and Readers

Readers who followed the series from its inception can now plan to finish the story arc with Anything For Holly . Early buzz indicates that the book will potentially explore the psychological toll on a detective who has grown accustomed to fighting monsters. With the title now known, fans can secure pre‑orders through major book retailers, and anticipate the November release that King is likely targeting for the fall literary cycle.