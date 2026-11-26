Stephen King's Welcome to Derry has been picked up for a second season on HBO Max, while the 1976 Carrie film leaves streaming with November 30 as its final day to watch.

Stephen King adaptations have been arriving steadily on both the big and small screen, and fans are now tracking several projects at once. Welcome to Derry, the IT prequel series that launched on HBO Max, has been officially picked up for a second season. The renewal is the latest development in a run of King-based titles that has kept his readers busy.

The screen adaptations also include The Long Walk, a 2025 film directed by Francis Lawrence that fans flocked to during the year. Lawrence is best known as the primary director of The Hunger Games franchise, including the new movie Sunrise on the Reaping. Meanwhile, the 1976 film Carrie, based on the King novel first published in 1974, is facing a streaming deadline.

Also read Carrie TV Season 2 Production Timeline and Stephen King Adaptation Details

Welcome to Derry Heads for a Second Season on HBO Max

HBO Max has officially picked up Welcome to Derry for a second season, but no release date has been announced yet. The series is a prequel to IT, and its renewal gives King fans a clear next chapter to follow on the platform.

Fans remain optimistic that the second season will return to streaming before the end of 2027. If that timeline holds, the gap between the two seasons would still be two years. That interval is consistent with how long viewers have had to wait between seasons of the series so far.

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The 1976 Carrie Film Leaves Streaming on November 30

The 1976 Carrie film will leave its current streaming platform at the end of the month, and November 30 is the final day to watch it. HBO has announced the departure. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video and HBO Max.

Brian De Palma directed the 1976 feature adaptation, working with Stephen King and screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen. Only two years after the novel was published, the film became a hit at the box office and earned two Academy Award nominations. Viewers who want to see it before the deadline have until November 30 to do so.

Prime Video Renews the Carrie Series by Mike Flanagan

Prime Video has renewed its new Carrie adaptation for Season 2. Mike Flanagan was enlisted by Prime Video to adapt the story, and the series has been a success. The renewal means the newer version of the story will continue beyond its first season.

The new series is not the first screen version of Carrie, since the story has been brought to life on screen several times. Fans who follow both the 1976 film and the Flanagan series now have a clear comparison between the two adaptations. Together, the Carrie projects and the Welcome to Derry renewal show that King's novels remain a reliable source of television and film development.