50 Years Of Stephen King Movies: The Most Underrated Adaptations From Salem's Lot To The Monkey

A deep dive into overlooked Stephen King movies including Salem's Lot and Christine, analyzing why these adaptations remain cult favorites despite initial reception.

November 3, 2026, marks the fiftieth anniversary of the first Stephen King movie adaptation with the release of Brian De Palma's Carrie. Half a century after the author had only two novels in existence, his work has inspired countless filmmakers and writers globally. Five decades later, the landscape of King adaptations is filled with masterpieces and turkeys alike. Amidst this vast catalog, several entries remain critically underrated and deserve renewed attention from horror enthusiasts.

Jumping ahead to 2026, the author has penned over sixty novels and written dozens of short stories, screenplays, and essays. There is a similar number of Stephen King movies too, and a half-century on from his breakthrough, it is hard to picture a time when the writer was not a towering figure in pop culture. His work has inspired countless other writers and filmmakers, and fittingly, 2026 saw the arrival of a fresh take on Carrie reflecting the author's enduring influence.

Also read Mike Flanagan Creates the Best Stephen King Adaptation Ever

The theatrical version of Tobe Hooper's Salem's Lot stands as a compelling entry from the 1970s. Originally filmed as a three-hour miniseries that aired on CBS in 1979, the story follows an author returning to his hometown to discover it is being consumed by vampires. The series haunted younger fans with eerie imagery, such as a floating vampire boy knocking on a window. A foreign distributor funded extra budget for gorier takes intended for a European theatrical release.

This movie version traveled globally later in 1979 after the miniseries achieved ratings success. The theatrical runtime is a tight 110 minutes, moving much faster than the complete series. While it drops some great scenes including the original ending, it cuts a lot of fat out too. Viewers will find bloodier shots such as Straker played by James Mason impaling a victim on deer antlers. The shorter version lets viewers fall in love with characters in the doomed town. David Soul's protagonist Ben remains a very soulful hero throughout the narrative.

John Carpenter took on the direction of Christine after being fired from another Stephen King adaptation called Firestarter. This decision came in the aftermath of The Thing, which was critically reviled in 1982 despite being proclaimed a masterwork now. Carpenter had thus needed a gig and took the work-for-hire job for Christine. The film came and went without much fanfare in 1983 before finding a loyal fanbase. It strips away many elements from King's behemoth novel, such as the ghost of the car's original owner.

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In the film, Christine herself is the evil one, becoming a potent metaphor for puberty and teen angst. Carpenter leans into character stuff which is why the film still works today. It is never particularly frightening as the car is too cute-looking to instill fear. However, Carpenter is a master of atmosphere and gets by on pure vibes. The film also features one of Carpenter's most menacing and underrated musical scores. Great setpieces include the sequence where the automobile is on fire while chasing victims.

Enthusiasm for Stephen King horror adaptations slowed down during the late 1990s. His dramas like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile became more in vogue at the time. Consequently, The Night Flier landed at the worst possible time when it released in 1997. This vampire thriller follows a slimy tabloid reporter played by the late Miguel Ferrer. He is on the trail of a supposed bloodsucker who travels America via a small airplane.

The movie is a character study about a journalist who is a bloodsucker himself by his own admission. His stories are predicated on human misery and suffering without friends outside his grimy job. Director and co-writer Mark Pavia crafts an eerie horror noir around the anti-hero's quest. He meets his own dark mirror during this investigation. If the movie plays close to the vest for the first two acts, the finale lets the gore fly. The ending alone is worth seeking out the movie for despite its initial disconnect.

One of King's most inspiring works is the non-fiction On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, where he reflects on his career. It was in this book that King first penned 1408 as a writing exercise, designed to show readers how to trim down a story between drafts. 1408 eventually made it into a short story, which in turn was adapted into a movie starring John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. In truth, the latter is a guest star, with the film largely being a one-man show for Cusack as a writer trapped inside the titular hellish room.

For a King adaptation that was a genuine success back in 2007, it is strange how forgotten this little gem feels now. It largely works due to Cusack's committed turn, as a rigidly logical writer who is gradually undone as he realizes that 1408 itself is a sentient beast slowly eating him alive. The adaptation undercuts its initial, chilly atmosphere by going too big and noisy towards the end. However, for a story set largely in one locale, it does a superb job of giving Cusack's Mike fresh obstacles to overcome.

Flanagan understands that what makes King's books work are the characters, and that the horror flows naturally from there. In adapting Gerald's Game, Flanagan really had to flex his directing muscles, as the source novel had long been labeled unfilmable. A story about a woman left handcuffed to a bed after her husband dies of a heart attack might make for a thrilling, internal novel, but it is hard to make cinematic. Gerald's Game manages just that, depicting the plight of Jessie in the present day and then flashing back to her troubled past.

Gerald's Game is a harrowing survival thriller that is nonetheless oddly inspiring. It works as both a moving drama about a woman coming to terms with the mess her life has become. The film also features genuinely disturbing sequences, including Jessie's most unconventional attempt to slip out of her handcuffs. It remains one of the most underrated entries in the horror canon for its psychological depth.

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The Monkey feels like the film everyone will talk about regarding Osgood Perkins' career. It is a pitch-black horror comedy that delights in conceiving and executing gory deaths for its luckless cast of characters. It is a more sinister riff on Final Destination and Longlegs, drawing from King's 1980 short story. Perkins decided to make a more existential and caustic comedy, looking at how random life and death can be. The film ends on a surprisingly hopeful note about enjoying the whole, messy ride while it lasts.

Despite the source material being a genuine hit, grossing nearly seven times its budget with a 70 million dollar haul, The Monkey has received good reviews. Yet, it feels like a sleeper hit waiting for broader recognition. These three films from previous decades and this new entry from the 2020s represent a specific era where King adaptations often lacked the massive budgets of modern releases.

Carrie established the precedent that King's work could launch a global cinematic phenomenon. The success of Salem's Lot proved that vampire narratives could transcend television into theatrical spaces. Christine demonstrated how director vision could transform a novella into a cultural metaphor for youth struggles. The Night Flier highlighted the challenges faced by horror films when audience tastes shifted toward drama.

Despite these hurdles, each film carved out a unique niche in genre history. They offer distinct visual styles ranging from Hooper's dread to Carpenter's atmospheric vibes. Mark Pavia brought a gritty noir aesthetic that contrasted with the supernatural elements. Collectively, these works show the diversity within the King adaptation canon. The volume of his work ensures a steady stream of material for filmmakers worldwide.

Creators continue to find new ways to interpret his complex characters and settings. The enduring appeal of these underrated films suggests a hunger for varied horror experiences. Audiences are increasingly interested in the behind-the-scenes struggles of production. Understanding the context of why certain films like Christine or The Night Flier were overlooked adds depth. Their subsequent rise to cult status validates the artistic merits recognized by critics later.

As new generations discover these titles, the legacy of Stephen King's early cinematic hits grows stronger. The balance between commercial success and artistic integrity remains a key theme in King adaptations. The arrival of The Monkey proves that the author's influence continues to evolve with fresh takes on existing properties. Creators continue to find new ways to interpret his complex characters and settings for modern audiences.

The enduring appeal of these underrated films suggests a hunger for varied horror experiences. Audiences are increasingly interested in the behind-the-scenes struggles of production. Understanding the context of why certain films like Christine or The Night Flier were overlooked adds depth. Their subsequent rise to cult status validates the artistic merits recognized by critics later. As new generations discover these titles, the legacy of Stephen King's early cinematic hits grows stronger.