Stephen King sees massive success in 2025 as IT: Welcome to Derry and The Institute secure second seasons while film adaptations top global charts.

Stephen King experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity during 2025, with multiple adaptations of his iconic horror and suspense novels achieving massive commercial success on major streaming platforms. The author saw three of his most famous novels, specifically The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck, and The Running Man, all successfully adapted into feature films that entered the year. These three cinematic releases are currently occupying positions within the streaming top 10 across various digital services, demonstrating the enduring global appeal of King's storytelling.

IT: Welcome to Derry Renewed for Season 2

The HBO Max prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry has been officially picked up for a second season by its network executives. This renewal confirms the show's strong performance since its initial launch, which allowed viewers to return to the terrifying universe established in King's novel IT. Despite the confirmation of the second season, there is still no official word yet on when the new episodes will be released to the public. It has been confirmed that the series won't be back before the end of 2026, which means fans will have to endure at least a two-year gap between the first and second seasons.

Also read Fulton County Indicts Rod Wave on Three Felony Drug and Gun Counts After November 2025 Arrest

Carrie Returns to Prime Video with Immediate Renewal

Stephen King found significant success on Prime Video in October with the long-awaited release of the television adaptation of Carrie. Despite being dropped as a binge-watch release model, the show has already been renewed for a second season due to its strong initial viewership metrics. This rapid renewal highlights the immediate demand for King's classic stories in the modern television landscape, where audiences are eager for high-quality productions based on his extensive bibliography.

The Institute Rises to Global Top 10 on MGM+

Another of King's shows that recently returned for its second season is The Institute, which streams on Prime Video's sister platform, MGM+. The first season of The Institute aired on MGM+ in July 2025, and just over one year later, the streamer brought the show back for a second season. The new episodes are releasing every Sunday, providing a steady stream of content for dedicated viewers. Since its premiere, The Institute has rocketed into the streaming top 10 in more than 25 countries around the world, proving its international resonance.

Advertisement

King's Prolific Output Sustains Industry Growth

Stephen King has written so many novels that viewers who are not a fan of one of his movies or TV shows usually do not have to wait too long to try something else they might like. This vast catalog of work ensures a constant flow of content for streaming services looking to capitalize on his brand recognition. The variety of adaptations, ranging from psychological thrillers to supernatural horror, allows different segments of the audience to engage with his work without feeling saturated by a single genre.

Looking Ahead to Future Adaptations and Releases

The success of these 2025 projects sets a high bar for future adaptations of King's literature. With IT: Welcome to Derry delayed until late 2026 and The Institute continuing its weekly release schedule, audiences have multiple avenues to engage with his stories. The continued interest in his work suggests that streaming platforms will likely continue to invest heavily in securing the rights to his remaining unadapted novels. This trend benefits both the author and the industry by creating a reliable pipeline of content that draws viewers back to their screens regularly.