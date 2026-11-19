Hollywood Vet Stephen Herek To Direct Italy-Set Rom-Com 'Emma's Dilemmas' For Former Prodigy Media; Italy's Panorama Films Aboard

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The movie follows Emma Tate, “a young Brooklyn artist navigating the unpredictable world of modern romance, and her free-spirited expat mother, Georgina, whose complicated love life in Florence proves that romantic dilemmas don’t necessarily get easier with age. As their adventures unfold in Italy, both women discover that the path to love, self-discovery and happiness is rarely a straight line.

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”Senate And House Lawmakers Added As Cosponsors To New Federal Film & TV Incentive Legislation), alongside the film’s writer Anya Migdal and Drew Moerlein of Moerlein Entertainment, with Former Prodigy Media co-founder and former Also joining is Panorama Films, one of Italy’s most established production service companies, whose credits includefilms. Panorama principals Ute Leonhardt and Marco Valerio Pugini will serve as executive producers.

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The project, based on Migdal’s short film of the same name, was brought to Herek by actor, producer and businessman Knight, a longtime friend.

“Stephen has an extraordinary gift for finding the humanity and humor in stories that connect with audiences across generations and around the globe,” said Viardo. “From his iconic comedies to his recent Netflix success, his work demonstrates an ability to deliver films that are entertaining, emotionally resonant and evergreen. We’re thrilled to work alongside him to bringComcast, Skydance Shut Euro Streamer SkyShowtime; CEO Exiting